ATR Channel pro

This is an indicator called ATR Channel. This indicator is made with ATR and VWMA (Volume Weighted Moving Average). This indicator will work best in a volatile market. So please try to trade during high volatile sessions and high volatile pairs.

Rules:


• Pair: Bitcoin, Gold, Nasdaq (US100) or S&P (US500)
•Do not trade Forex pairs because they are low volatile.

Session: Only US session (especially start after the first 15-minute candle closes)

Trading hours: First 4 hours of the US Session. This is the peak time for indices, Bitcoin and Gold.

Strategy Type 1: If you have any existing strategy like Price Action or ICT or Smart Money. This indicator will give you more confidence in your trading. Because this is a momentum-based indicator.

Strategy Type 2: If you do not have any strategy yet. Then use lot martingale but for this you need to demo trade at least 1 month. (I never recommend it).

Stop loss rules: Always use stop loss. For a buy trade stop loss will be the lower band and for a sell position stop loss will be the upper band.

Take Profit: 1:2 or 1:3.

Conclusion: Do your own research before any investment. If you follow the rules that I mentioned. I can say that you could be profitable in the long term. If you think that this indicator will help you to flip 10$ to 100$ or 1000 dollars in a single session or a week then this indicator is not for you. This is an indicator not a holy grail so you can get a few false signals. We are trying our best to filter those signals.

If you are still reading then I have a request for you please download the demo, follow the rules and at least rate it and comment your opinion or recommendation so that we can improve our product.

Special Note:

If you buy our product for a lifetime please let us know by message with proofs. Because then we will give some secret tips to take advantage of the false signals and a risk management tip. So that you can grow your account without a big drawdown.

