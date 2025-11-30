ATR Channel pro

This is an indicator called ATR Channel. This indicator is made with ATR and VWMA (Volume Weighted Moving Average). This indicator will work best in a volatile market. So please try to trade during high volatile sessions and high volatile pairs.

Rules:


• Pair: Bitcoin, Gold, Nasdaq (US100) or S&P (US500)
•Do not trade Forex pairs because they are low volatile.

Session: Only US session (especially start after the first 15-minute candle closes)

Trading hours: First 4 hours of the US Session. This is the peak time for indices, Bitcoin and Gold.

Strategy Type 1: If you have any existing strategy like Price Action or ICT or Smart Money. This indicator will give you more confidence in your trading. Because this is a momentum-based indicator.

Strategy Type 2: If you do not have any strategy yet. Then use lot martingale but for this you need to demo trade at least 1 month. (I never recommend it).

Stop loss rules: Always use stop loss. For a buy trade stop loss will be the lower band and for a sell position stop loss will be the upper band.

Take Profit: 1:2 or 1:3.

Conclusion: Do your own research before any investment. If you follow the rules that I mentioned. I can say that you could be profitable in the long term. If you think that this indicator will help you to flip 10$ to 100$ or 1000 dollars in a single session or a week then this indicator is not for you. This is an indicator not a holy grail so you can get a few false signals. We are trying our best to filter those signals.

If you are still reading then I have a request for you please download the demo, follow the rules and at least rate it and comment your opinion or recommendation so that we can improve our product.

Special Note:

If you buy our product for a lifetime please let us know by message with proofs. Because then we will give some secret tips to take advantage of the false signals and a risk management tip. So that you can grow your account without a big drawdown.

推荐产品
Binary Options Premium V8
Md Meraz Mahmud
指标
Hello My Dear Friend, im introduce about Binary Option Premium V8 it work, all currency pair 1 minute time frame, 1-5 minute expire 100% non repaint, no delay signal Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?  W
Bollinger Trend Lines MT5
Mario Jemic
指标
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds trailing trend lines using Bollinger Bands: In an uptrend , the lower band trails price and can only rise In a downtrend , the upper band trails price and can only
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
指标
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
指标
MT4版本  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 是一個完整的交易系統，包含 Bill Williams 的高級分形、構建正確的市場波浪結構的 Valable ZigZag 以及標記準確入場水平的斐波那契水平等流行的市場分析工具 進入市場和地方獲利。 策略的详细说明 指示灯使用说明 顾问-贸易猫头鹰助手助理 私人用户聊天 ->购买后写信给我，我会将您添加到私人聊天中，您可以在那里下载所有奖金 力量在於簡單！ Owl Smart Levels 交易系統非常易於使用，因此適合專業人士和剛開始研究市場並為自己選擇交易策略的人。 策略和指標中沒有隱藏的秘密公式和計算方法，所有策略指標都是公開的。 Owl Smart Levels 允許您快速查看進入交易的信號，突出顯示下訂單的水平並向您發送有關已出現信號的通知。 優點很明顯： 清楚地顯示主要和更高時間框架的趨勢方向。 指示儀器信號的出現。 標記開單、止損設置和固定利潤的水平。 沒有多餘的，只有必要的結構！ ZigZag 表示全球趨勢的方向，因此也表示貿易方向。 市場反轉點的短線清楚地表明在什麼水平上構建斐波那
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
指标
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Hunter Spike
Jaime Humberto Gomez Arias
指标
Hunter Spike This indicator consists of two regression channels calibrated with the current movement of the synthetic index algorithm, for any Deriv or Weltrade broker. Each channel has a signal, a target that alerts us when the price touches them, indicating buys on booms or gains and sells on crashes or pains. -configuration for booms or gains: Channel zone 1 (30) Channel zone 2 (0) -configuration for crashes or pains: Channel zone 1 (100) Channel zone 2 (70) Zones freely configurable by
SMT Divergence Pro MT5
Suvashish Halder
指标
SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets.  By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets.  Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal. MT4 Version -  https:/
KasTon Magic All in One Indicators
Kauser Alam
指标
KasTon Trend System: The Complete 2-in-1 Trading Strategy Identify the Trend, Confirm the Signal, and Trade with Confidence! Do you suffer from confusion while trading? Do you find it difficult to determine the market's direction? Are you tired of losing money on false signals? The KasTon Trend System is here as an integrated solution to all these problems. This is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading strategy built on the synergy of two powerful, custom-built indicators. Our main g
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
专家
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
Renko System
Marco Montemari
指标
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
指标
通过 Weis Wave Scouter，您可以深入掌握先进的成交量分析技术。这款革命性的MetaTrader 5指标结合了久经验证的Wyckoff方法和VSA（成交量价差分析）理念，专为追求高精度和深度洞察的交易者量身打造。Weis Wave Scouter通过累计成交量波动分析，为市场提供战术性解读，帮助识别趋势反转与延续的关键点位。 该指标配备了清晰的可视化界面，采用彩色直方图，展示多头与空头波动，并支持Classic、NightVision、OceanBreeze等多种自定义主题。主要功能包括检测成交量峰值、识别低活动区（DeadZone）以及基于成交量变化的可配置波动反转提醒。此外，它还支持努力与结果分析、因果关系分析以及供需动态研究，这些都是Wyckoff和VSA方法论的重要支柱。通过自定义参数如砖块大小（Brick Size）、成交量缩放因子（Volume Scale Factor）和枢轴回溯（Pivot Lookback），Weis Wave Scouter可灵活适配各种交易风格与金融品种，无论是以资金量还是以点数成交量进行分析。 使用 Weis Wave Scoute
NanoVolume Agression
Ciro Battesini
指标
Indicador que calcula o volume real e a porcentagem da agressão vencedora num determinado período de tempo. Podendo o usuário escolher entre as opções : 3 vezes por segundo ; 2 vezes por segundo ; 1 vez por segundo ; 1 vez a cada 2 segundos ; Exemplo 1: Se o usuário optar pela opção 2 vezes por segundo, o indicador vai mostrar na tela 2 vezes em um segundo a quantidade de contratos negociados (volume real) e quantos por cento a agressão vencedora foi superior a perdedora nesse período. Ou seja,
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
指标
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
指标
ENIGMERA：市场的核心 （这是一个手动指标，包含的某些功能可能不被当前 MetaTrader 测试环境所支持） 简介 此指标和交易系统是一种对金融市场的独特方法。ENIGMERA 利用分形周期精确计算支撑和阻力水平。它揭示真实的积累阶段，并给出方向和目标。无论市场处于趋势还是调整阶段，该系统都能发挥作用。 工作原理 大多数功能通过图表左侧的按钮控制，使您能够快速应对不同的市场状况。 按钮说明 ON/OFF – 显示或隐藏整个指标。 Support – 趋势的主要支撑线。 Ch – 激活支撑通道，显示允许的偏差范围。 Dev1（第一偏差）– 表示价格在支撑偏差内的波动，提示市场盘整或能量积累。 Dev2（第二偏差）– 表示价格在偏差之间的波动，提示趋势的形成与方向。 Dev3（第三偏差）– 表示趋势显著加速和高波动性。 45deg（45 度）– 显示相对于 45 度线的市场节奏与稳定性。 Tgt（目标）– 趋势目标线，指示可能的平仓区域。 Tgt Dev – 目标价格的可能波动通道。 Vol（成交量）– 在蜡烛图上显示成交量点，以标识显著的市场成交变化。 X – 当市场达到目标线时
Precision Arrows
Nervada Emeule Adams
指标
Precision Arrows – 内置止盈止损的智能交易信号 Precision Arrows 是一款功能强大的交易指标，专为追求 精准、清晰与稳定 的交易者设计。它能够识别高概率的买入和卖出信号，并自动生成 止盈（Take Profit） 和 止损（Stop Loss） 水平，帮助您在 外汇、指数、加密货币及合成指数 市场中实现纪律化、持续性的交易表现。 该指标结合了精准信号识别、智能过滤算法以及多周期趋势面板，为交易者提供一套适用于任何市场环境的完整交易解决方案。 限时优惠 Precision Arrows 指标现仅售 75 美元，终身使用 （原价 199.99 美元 ） （优惠已延长） 重要提示： 购买后请立即与我联系，以获取 使用说明与特别赠品 。 主要功能特点 三种交易模式 根据您的交易风格选择 Scalping（剥头皮） 、 Intermediate（中期） 或 Swing（波段） 模式。每种模式都会自动调整信号灵敏度与风险参数，以适应不同的市场波动情况。 内置止盈与止损 每个信号都附带预设的 TP 和 SL 水平，基于波动率与市场结构自动计算，确保稳定的交易管理并
News Tracker Trend Bands
Sahib Ul Ahsan
指标
Turn your chart into a professional trading dashboard that shows where price is flowing and when the next shock is coming —without loading a single extra window. This indicator combines a price-following MA ribbon with a live news radar directly on the chart, giving you both trend and event risk in one glance. Trend Ribbon – Read the market bias instantly A smooth, step-style moving average ribbon follows price action bar by bar. Color change shows the active trend: aqua for bullish flow , gold
WAPV Weis Wave Chart MT5
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
指标
The Weis Wave Chart for MT5 is a Price and Volume indicator. The Price and Volume reading was widely disseminated through Richard Demille Wyckoff based on the three laws created by him: Supply and Demand, Cause and Effect and Effort vs. Result. In 1900 R.Wyckoff already used the wave chart in his analyses. Many years later, around 1990, David Weis Automated R. Wyckoff's wave chart and today we bring you the evolution of David Weis' wave chart. It shows the amount of Volume and the amount of pips
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
指标
創建 MT5 的指標“HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff”是為了方便交易時的分析。 HLC Bar 由 Richard Wyckoff 使用，目前廣泛用於“VSA”操作。 Wyckoff 發現使用 High、Low 和 Close 使圖表更清晰、更易於分析。 指標“HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff”允許： # 改變條寬； # 保持條形相同的顏色； # 並突出顯示以相同價格開盤和收盤的柱。 顏色和寬度很容易在設置中修改 要使用該指標，只需將其拖到圖表上即可。 當與成交量一起使用時，威科夫將 HLC 圖表稱為條形圖。 他們試圖隱藏這些信息多年，但現在每個人都可以訪問這些信息，並可以使用此類圖表改進他們的操作。 HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff Chart 可用於任何市場和任何圖表時間，使操作員更加舒適。
Pin Bar Detector 382
Renato Lulic
指标
Free for now, price is going to be 30 USD at Jan 1. 2025. Features: Pin Bar Detection : The indicator is designed to identify bullish and bearish pin bars based on specific criteria, including the relative size of the candle’s body and shadow, as well as the position of the candle's body in relation to the 38.2% Fibonacci level. Customizable Labels : Custom text is displayed above each identified bullish or bearish pin bar, such as "[38.2]" for bullish and "[-38.2]" for bearish, helping traders
FREE
Monthly Levels Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
指标
GannTools
issam rahhal sabour
指标
GannTools Indicator The GannTools Indicator is a powerful trading tool inspired by W.D. Gann's strategies. This indicator provides traders with dynamic support and resistance levels, trend analysis, and key price patterns using Gann angles and cycles. Key Features: Customizable Gann Fans, Angles, and Cycles for precise market analysis. Automatic identification of key price levels and trend directions. Works on all timeframes and instruments for flexible trading strategies. Integrated visualiza
Daily Range Fib Retracement Levels
KO PARTNERS LTD
指标
Unlock the power of Fibonacci with our advanced indicator! This tool precisely plots Fibonacci levels based on the previous day's high and low, identifying the next day's key support and resistance levels. Perfect for day trading and swing trading, it has consistently generated weekly profits for me. Elevate your trading strategy and seize profitable opportunities with ease. NOTE: In the Input section make sure the draw labels are set to "True" so you can see each levels.
PipFinite Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.81 (93)
指标
The Missing Edge You Need To Catch Breakouts Like A Pro. Follow a step-by-step system that detects the most powerful breakouts! Discover market patterns that generate massive rewards based on a proven and tested strategy. Unlock Your Serious Edge Important information here www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723208 The Reliable Expert Advisor Version Automate Breakout EDGE signals using "EA Breakout EDGE" Click Here Have access to the game changing strategy that will take your trading to the next l
Order Block Tracker MT5
Suvashish Halder
指标
Order Block Tracker   is here to solve one of the biggest challenges traders face: identifying order blocks. Many traders fail to spot these critical zones, often missing out on key market entries. But with   Order Block Tracker , you no longer have to worry about that. This advanced indicator automatically highlights these crucial zones for you, giving you the confidence to enter the market at the right time. MT4 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123358/ Key Features of   Order
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
专家
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
专家
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
指标
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
指标
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
专家
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
该产品的买家也购买
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro
Viktor Weidenthal
2.67 (3)
指标
Elliot Waves Analyzer Pro calculates Elliot Waves to Help Identify Trend direction and Entry Levels. Mainly for Swing Trading Strategies. Usually one would open a Position in trend direction for Wave 3 or a Correction for Wave C . This Indicator draws Target Levels for the current and next wave. Most important Rules for Elliot Wave Analysis are verified by the Indicator.  The Pro version analyzes Multiple Timeframes and shows the Subwaves and Target-Levels.   For an Overview  " Elliot Waves Anal
BookMap HeatMap
Roberto Spadim
1 (2)
指标
This Indicator creates a heatmap based on depth of market of the current symbol or another symbol. Other symbol is useful when you trade futures market and a contract has 'mini' and 'full' split. For example, in Brazil (B3 - BMF&Bovespa), WDO and DOL are future Forex contract of BRL/USD (where 1 DOL = 5 WDO) and big banks work mostly with DOL (where liquidity is important). Please use with M1 timeframe , objects are too small to be displayed at higher timeframes (MT5 limit). The number of level
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
指标
获取 免费 AUX 指标和 EA 支持   直接下载 — 点击这里 [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator   Divergence in Chaos Environment 是一款专为使用艾略特波浪理论并结合混沌交易技术的交易者设计的 MT5 专用工具。它识别价格行为中的隐藏和常规背离，并与比尔·威廉姆斯所描述的混沌市场环境同步。 主要特征 艾略特波浪背离检测：检测符合波浪结构的看涨和看跌背离，以提高波浪计数精度。 混沌技术集成：与混沌交易策略相结合，确保信号与 AO 指标和市场结构一致。 多时间框架扫描：跨不同时间框架分析背离以确认动能变化和趋势耗尽。 可视化警报和对象：图表中清晰的箭头、线条和标记，便于快速识别。 自适应市场读取：自动适应混沌市场条件，过滤噪音并保留有效信号。 突破回调入场技术：使用简单的斐波那契回撤和枢轴点的常见交易方法。 优势 结合背离信号与波浪进程，提高入场精度。 利用 AO 混沌背离逻辑确认可能的第 3–5 波完成。 提前识别反转或延续区域，降低风险。 实时自动发现修正区，低风险高回报。 通过清晰的视觉确认增强交易信心。
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
指标
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Frontier Pivots
Nestor Jose Mendez Boza
指标
FRONTIER PIVOTS - Geometric Levels Indicator This indicator plots support and resistance levels/ranges on the chart using mathematical calculations. It helps traders identify potential price reaction zones based on geometric patterns. Main Features: Automatically calculates and displays key price levels Plots both support and resistance lines Uses daily price data for level calculation Clean visual presentation with different colors for different level types No repainting - levels remain static
TPTSyncX
Arief
指标
获取免费的 AUX 指标、EA 支持和完整指南，请访问 – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 发现趋势。读取模式。把握入场时机。 三步只需30秒！轻松交易 — 无需分析，您的智能助手已准备好简化您的工作流程 不再因图表信息过载而困扰。 通过智能趋势偏向检测自信交易。 兼容所有货币、加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数及任意时间框架。 只需点击并执行 — 就这么简单。 非常适合希望快速清晰交易的忙碌交易者。 TPTSyncX 是一款强大的全能 MetaTrader 5 指标，可无缝同步 趋势、图形模式 与 K线触发 分析，并以清晰智能的可视化系统呈现。专为追求清晰度、精确性和速度的交易者设计，它通过结合价格行为、结构模式和市场时机工具，帮助识别高概率交易机会。 主要功能： 智能可视化显示： 自动绘制价格结构模式，并清晰标注高点高 (HH)、低点高 (HL)、高点低 (LH) 与低点低 (LL) 于图表上 — 实时展现市场结构变化与潜在反转区域，对识别趋势转换与价格突破至关重要。 动态移动平均线： 根据所选目标K线范围自动调整周期，适用于短线剥
Support Resistance Breakout MT5
Temitayo Lawal
指标
This indicator uses support and resistance, volume and some special formula to calculate the volume to filter the candles. If the volume reaches a specific value, And at the same time, Candle breaks the support/resistance line, There would be a signal and we can enter the market. Signals appear when the current candle closes. then you can enter the trade when a new candle appears. Please don't forget to follow your money management plan. MT4 Version Support/Resistance Breakout MT4 :   https:/
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
指标
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (2)
指标
Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
指标
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
Order Blocks ICT Multi TF MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
指标
[ MT4 Version ]  [ Kill Zones ]  [ SMT Divergences ] How to trade using Order Blocks:  Click here User Interface Performance:  During testing in the strategy tester, the UI may experience lag. Rest assured, this issue is specific to the testing environment and does not affect the indicator's performance in live trading. Elevate your trading strategy with the  Order Blocks ICT Multi TF  indicator, a cutting-edge tool designed to enhance your trading decisions through advanced order block analysis
Key level wedge pro MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
指标
Its our anniversary! To give back enjoy this 60% discount for the next week (original price $239) We have combined all of our beloved indicators the likes of: Key level order block ,   Key level supply and demand ,   Key level liquidity grab   and   Key level wedge   into one single indicator and dashboard. Whats new Dashboard : There is an easy access dashboard for all your needs. Multi-timeframe button : There is now a multi-timeframe option for Order Blocks and Supply and demand zones, maki
WVAP Scalping
Domantas Juodenis
指标
VWAP Scalping Pro – Advanced VWAP & Market Profile System Professional-Grade VWAP + Market Profile Technology for Precision Trading VWAP Scalping Pro is an advanced analytical tool that integrates Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analysis with professional Market Profile visualization. It provides traders with institutional-style insights into price structure, volume distribution, and session dynamics — ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading strategies. Key Features Triple VWAP St
Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5
Md Meraz Mahmud
指标
Hello I Want to introduce The Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium MT5 i recently release this premium indicator! its 1000% Non Repaint Indicator, It Work Perfectly Well,, i tested it day by day, Just mind blowing Result,  Including Powerful trend Algorithm! How It Work? well, it work market trend formula, when trend Bullish Or when trend Bearish,  Recommend Timeframe M30, H1 it work all timeframe, and all currency pair, 100% non repaint, How to take signal From Forex Buy Sell Arrow Premium Ind
Pantera Indicator
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
5 (1)
指标
A tool for on-chart strategy backtesting and performance analysis. A utility for developing, debugging, and testing custom trading ideas and indicator functions. An indicator designed to quickly test trading concepts and visualize the effectiveness of different input parameters. An all-in-one sandbox for testing everything from simple crossovers to complex, multi-condition trading systems.
Chanlun
Xiaonong Yu
指标
缠师在新浪博客中以 108 篇博文详细地解释了缠论这一个精妙的数学模型。  “ 缠论 ” 是基于形态学，几何学的一种技术分析理论。这一理论似乎适用于一切具有波动走势的投资市场，比如股票、权证和期货等   。 然而，要应用缠论做交易就必须有足够的时间去正确地画 “ 笔 ” 。可是画 “ 笔 ” 又是一项耗费时间且极易出错误的工作，令众多缠论爱好者痛苦不堪。 本指标依据缠师的缠论原作实现，能够自动且精确地在图表中画出笔、中枢和线段，帮助交易者解决了画笔和线段的烦恼，使得交易者可以直接分析和预测市场走向。 本指标中添加了中枢和线段的选项，可以完整的帮助用户画出缠论中的所有基本构件。 本指标中笔、中枢和线段的颜色、透明度与线宽等，均可由用户自行设定。
SmartBubbles MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
气泡指标 —— 价格减速 + 成交量激增检测 一个简单直观的可视化工具，当价格突然放缓并伴随成交量激增时，会在图表上显示彩色方块。 （包含填充功能与同心气泡效果） 它能帮助交易者更清晰地观察市场节奏，发现潜在的关键转折点。  指标功能： 识别市场在启动前“犹豫”的时刻 显示成交量放大但价格波动不大的区域 帮助提前发现潜在的突破信号  工作原理： 分析比当前图表更小的时间周期 检测异常小的K线（价格放缓） 检测异常高的成交量（成交量激增） 显示绿色（看涨）或红色（看跌）方块  主要设置： 价格敏感度： 数值越低，越敏感 成交量倍数： 数值越高，越严格 气泡大小： 调整显示效果  实用价值： 简单直观 无需复杂计算 发现有趣的市场结构与节奏 完全可自定义 非常适合用于区间交易、突破判断或理解市场动态。
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
指标
BigPlayerRange — 适用于沪深300和美元人民币的最佳MT5指标 探索 BigPlayerRange 的强大功能，它被认为是用于 沪深300、上证指数、USD/CNH 等资产的 MetaTrader 5 最佳指标 。该工具能精准识别机构主力的关键区域，帮助交易者进行高精度的技术分析。 指标工作原理： BigPlayerRange 绘制两个水平区域，通过成交量分析反映市场能量： 绿色区域 ：买方防守位置，支撑价格。 红色区域 ：卖方压制位置，形成阻力。 使用策略： 收盘价突破绿色区域上方 ：可能开启上涨趋势，目标为上方区间。 收盘价跌破红色区域下方 ：暗示下跌压力增强，目标为下方支撑。 价格停留在区间内 ：行情震荡，等待突破信号。 核心优势： 机构活动区域识别 ：提前发现主力进出场信号。 自动计算的目标价格 ：提供两个明确的止盈位置。 回调概率分析 ：优化风险控制，提升稳定性。 参数个性化设置： 自定义交易时间与成交量类型（Tick或真实成交量）。 使用机构逻辑提升日内交易效率。 推荐搭配
Support Resistance Catcher
Taiba Mazhar
指标
Support Resistance Catcher Indicator Features and Explanation Overview: The Support Resistance Catcher is a custom MT5 indicator designed to identify and visualize supply (resistance) and demand (support) zones based on candlestick price action. It detects zones where price has reversed after rallies or drops, using wick rejections and clustering. The indicator draws horizontal rectangles for active and historical zones, with customizable colors, labels, and alerts. Key Features: 1. Zone Det
作者的更多信息
AVT Pro
Noor Alam
指标
Features:  1. Buy arrows= when Up trend start. 2.Sell arrows = when Down trend start  3.Alert System= when Signal appear then Mt5 itself Pop up a alert Box. 4. You can get notifications on your phone real time through Mt5 app. Note: this indicator will work on trending market. So try to trade volatile market. Best Pair: Only trade in New York session  NASDAQ (US100) S&P ( US500) Dow Jones (US30) Note : Don't Trade Forex pair.
FREE
ICT Daily Bias Tracker
Noor Alam
指标
This indicator helps traders easily understand potential market direction. It combines the Average True Range (ATR) and Volume-Weighted Moving Average (VWMA) to measure market volatility and create a dynamic cloud. Bullish Bias Rules: A bullish momentum phase begins when a candle closes above the upper cloud. You can expect the bias to remain bullish until a candle closes below the lower cloud. Note:   The bullish trend remains active even if the price (candle) moves between the two clouds. Onc
筛选:
无评论
回复评论