TradeGreat Bot

Strategy has a mean reversion type, which means the strategy looks for price deviation from the Moving Average (MA) and tests for optimal deviation for each pair. The deviation is relative, using the Envelopes indicator with the same period as the MA. The main idea is trade reversion while price deviation crossed Envelopes and trade reversion to the MA. The most important thing is that take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) are not static and change with every new candle. This trick enables a strategy to navigate various market phases and cycles, including significant price fluctuations, with TP and SL adjustments that follow the price. It helped to maximize profit and cut losses if something went wrong.