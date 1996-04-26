Visual Aroon Cross Signal Indicator MT4

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Aroon Cross Signal Indicator - Trading Companion V1.21

Important Note: This indicator is provided as a raw trading tool designed for traders who enjoy customization and optimization. It is NOT a plug-and-play solution and requires your personal trading expertise to maximize its potential.

Indicator Overview: The Aroon Cross Signal Indicator is a sophisticated technical analysis tool built to identify potential trend reversals and momentum shifts in financial markets. Leveraging the powerful Aroon oscillator, this indicator provides nuanced insights into market dynamics.

Strategic Logic: At the heart of this indicator lies the Aroon oscillator, a unique technical indicator that measures the time between highs and lows over a specified period. The key features include:

Precision Crossover Detection:

  • Monitors Aroon Up and Aroon Down lines
  • Generates buy/sell signals when lines cross
  • Configurable period (default 14 bars)
  • Customizable delay between signals

Standout Features:

Adaptive Visual Panel

  • Real-time market status display
  • Current Aroon values visualization
  • Signal history tracking

Comprehensive Logging

  • Detailed signal information
  • Customizable logging options
  • Transparent trading insights

Flexible Configuration

  • Adjustable Aroon period
  • Configurable signal delay
  • Customizable visual elements

Technical Specifications:

  • Compatible with MetaTrader platforms
  • Works across multiple timeframes
  • Supports both historical and real-time analysis
  • Minimal computational overhead

Optimization Potential: This indicator is a canvas for your trading creativity. Its open architecture invites traders to:

  • Adjust signal generation parameters
  • Integrate with existing trading strategies
  • Customize visual and logging components

Ideal For:

  • Experienced traders
  • Strategy developers
  • Technical analysis enthusiasts
  • Algorithmic trading researchers

Performance Considerations:

  • Requires thorough backtesting
  • Recommended for advanced traders
  • Not a guaranteed profit mechanism

Easy Installation:

  1. Download the indicator
  2. Place in your MetaTrader indicators folder
  3. Attach to your preferred chart
  4. Adjust settings to match your trading style

Explore More: Discover additional trading tools and strategies on our comprehensive trading solutions platform! Each product is crafted to empower your trading journey.

Pricing: $130

Visit our website to explore our full range of trading indicators and unlock your trading potential!

Disclaimer: Trading involves significant risk. This indicator is a tool, not a guarantee of financial success. Always conduct thorough research and risk management.

추천 제품
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
지표
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
지표
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
지표
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Fibonacci Retracement And Trend Lines
Vasyl Kulyk
2 (1)
지표
Based on MACD indicator waves with standard parameters Applies Fibonacci levels to the last two MACD waves, positive and negative respectively, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of negative Wave - the color is green, if at the moment the MACD indicator runs out of positive Wave - the color is red. The Wave termination criterion is two ticks with a different MACD sign. Applies trend lines on the last four MACD Waves. Works well with the expert Figures MACD   https://www.mql5.com/ru/mar
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
지표
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
지표
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
지표
숫자 시퀀스 중 하나를 "산불 시퀀스"라고 합니다. 가장 아름다운 새로운 시퀀스 중 하나로 인식되었습니다. 주요 특징은 이 시퀀스가 ​​가장 짧은 경우에도 선형 추세를 피한다는 것입니다. 이 지표의 기초를 형성한 것은 이 속성입니다. 금융 시계열을 분석할 때 이 지표는 가능한 모든 추세 옵션을 거부하려고 합니다. 그리고 그가 실패하는 경우에만 그는 추세의 존재를 인식하고 적절한 신호를 제공합니다. 이 접근 방식을 통해 새로운 트렌드가 시작되는 순간을 정확하게 결정할 수 있습니다. 그러나 거짓 긍정도 가능합니다. 숫자를 줄이기 위해 이 표시기에 추가 필터가 추가되었습니다. 새 막대가 열리면 신호가 생성됩니다. 어떤 경우에도 다시 그리기가 발생하지 않습니다. 표시 매개변수: Applied Price - 적용된 가격 상수. Period Main - 표시기의 기본 기간, 유효한 값은 5 - 60 이내입니다. Period Additional - 추가 기간, 이 매개변수의 유효한 값은 5 -
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
지표
Smart FVG 인디케이터 MT4 – MetaTrader 4를 위한 고급 Fair Value Gap 탐지 Smart FVG 인디케이터 MT4는 MetaTrader 4 차트에서 Fair Value Gap(FVG)을 전문적으로 탐지하고, 모니터링하며, 알림까지 제공하는 도구입니다. ATR 기반 필터링과 시장 구조를 인식하는 로직을 결합하여 노이즈를 줄이고, 유동성 환경에 맞게 자동으로 적응하며, 매매 의사결정에 중요한 불균형 구간만 남겨 줍니다. 주요 장점 정확한 FVG 탐지: 단순한 캔들 갭이 아닌 실제 시장 비효율 구간을 식별합니다. ATR 기반 정밀도: 다양한 상품과 시간 프레임에서 저품질 신호를 걸러내는 적응형 민감도. 실시간 유효성 추적: 가격이 해당 구간을 메우거나 돌파하면 존이 자동으로 연장·조정·삭제됩니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 시각화: 색상, 선 스타일, 채우기 옵션을 템플릿에 맞게 자유롭게 설정 가능. 실질적인 알림: 새로 생성된 FVG, 메워진 FVG, 무효화된
FREE
Break Moment
Svyatoslav Kucher
5 (2)
지표
Break Moment is a unique proprietary indicator with extensive capabilities and a variety of settings. It can be used as a signal generator or as an auxiliary tool. For the calculations, the price channel is determined. When it is broken, if all conditions of the additional filter are met, it displays a signal in the form of a histogram. Break Moment can be used to determine the main trend, as it has 2 filters for determining it in addition to everything else. If these filters are activated, the
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드:
Auto Fibo Retracement MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
3.67 (3)
지표
Auto Fibonacci Retracement Indicator — Flexible and Reliable This is not just another Auto Fibonacci Retracement indicator — it’s one of the most flexible and dependable tools available . If you find it useful, please leave a review or comment to support the project. Check out my other helpful tools below: Timeframes Trend Scanner    - Scan the trend of assets in difference timeframes with multiple indicators Market Trend Scanner   - Scan the trend of multiple-assets in with multiple indicators
FREE
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
지표
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator 울프 웨이브(Wolf Waves) 발견하기 - 귀하의 궁극적인 거래 도구! 어떤 시간 프레임에서든 울프 웨이브를 쉽게 찾을 수 있는 강력한 도구를 찾고 계신가요? 더 이상 찾을 필요가 없습니다! 저희의 울프 웨이브 인디케이터는 이 작업을 쉽게 해내며, 여기서 왜 귀하에게 완벽한지 설명하겠습니다: 주요 기능: 자동 감지: 우리의 울프 웨이브 인디케이터는 복잡한 알고리즘을 사용하여 키 포인트를 자동으로 찾아 차트에 해당 선을 그립니다. 수동으로 패턴을 찾아 다니는 번거로움을 이제 더 이상 느낄 필요가 없습니다. 사용자 친화성: 이 인디케이터는 사용하기 간단하게 설계되어 있어 경험이 풍부한 트레이더든 울프 웨이브에 처음 접하는
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
지표
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
Roman5 Arbitrage Viewer for MT4 Free
Anton Nel
4 (2)
지표
This indicator is a perfect tool able to compare which brokers have the lower latency. It shows us immediately which brokers are slower or faster. When you see the dot icon on the line, it means this broker is the faster one and the red line (Broker_A) is the slower one. See the example on the screenshot. How It Works? This indicator shares the prices information to and from the "shared" common data folder. It compares all the prices. The price is based on average by (Ask + Bid) / 2. There are
FREE
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
The Range Directional Force Indicator is designed to help traders analyze market trends, reversals, and directional strength. It focuses on price movements within defined ranges, identifying key moments when the market is gaining momentum or preparing for a shift. By dividing the chart into dynamic price ranges, the indicator detects critical support and resistance levels. It calculates the directional force of price movements, highlighting potential entry and exit points based on market sentim
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
지표
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.33 (9)
지표
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
지표
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
지표
소개       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   차트 시장 동향에 대한 명확한 통찰력을 제공하도록 설계된 Heiken Ashi 양초는 노이즈를 필터링하고 잘못된 신호를 제거하는 기능으로 유명합니다. 혼란스러운 가격 변동에 작별을 고하고 더 매끄럽고 신뢰할 수 있는 차트 표현을 만나보세요. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO를 정말 독특하게 만드는 것은 전통적인 촛대 데이터를 읽기 쉬운 색상 막대로 변환하는 혁신적인 공식입니다. 빨간색과 녹색 막대는 각각 약세와 강세 추세를 우아하게 강조하여 잠재적 진입점과 퇴장점을 매우 정확하게 파악할 수 있습니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전:       여기를 클릭하세요 이 놀라운 지표는 다음과 같은 몇 가지 주요 이점을 제공합니다. 선명도 향상: Heiken Ashi 바는 가격 변동을 완화하여 시장 추세를 보다 명확하게 나타내므로 유리한 거래 기회를 쉽게 식별할 수 있습니다.
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
지표
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
지표
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
LordAutoFibonnaci
Igor Pereira Calil
5 (2)
지표
Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
FREE
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
지표
Professional Cumulative Delta & Volume Median Indicator Track   real buying/selling pressure   with this powerful volume analysis tool. The   Volume Compare Indicator   combines   Cumulative Delta   and   Volume Medians   to help you identify institutional activity, imbalances, and potential reversals. Key Features:   Cumulative Delta Histogram   – Visualizes net buying vs. selling volume in real-time.   Buy/Sell Volume Medians   – Horizontal lines showing average buy & sell volume lev
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
지표
MT5 버전  |   FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator 는   Bill Williams 의 고급 프랙탈, 시장의 올바른 파동 구조를 구축하는 Valable ZigZag, 정확한 진입 수준을 표시하는 피보나치 수준과 같은 인기 있는 시장 분석 도구를 포함하는 하나의 지표 내에서 완전한 거래 시스템입니다. 시장과 이익을 취하는 장소로. 전략에 대한 자세한 설명 표시기 작업에 대한 지침 고문-거래 올빼미 도우미의 조수 개인 사용자 채팅 ->구입 후 나에게 쓰기,나는 개인 채팅에 당신을 추가하고 거기에 모든 보너스를 다운로드 할 수 있습니다 힘은 단순함에 있습니다! Owl Smart Levels   거래 시스템은 사용하기 매우 쉽기 때문에 전문가와 이제 막 시장을 연구하고 스스로 거래 전략을 선택하기 시작한 사람들 모두에게 적합합니다. 전략 및 지표에는 눈에 보이지 않는 비밀 공식 및 계산 방법이 없으며 모든 전략 지표는 공개되어 있습니다. Owl Smart Leve
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
지표
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Multi TimeFrames Bollinger Bands Signals
Valter Pegoraro
지표
This indicator is based on the Bollinger Bands on one or more timeframes and on any Currency Cross Pair. The indicator generates an alert message when it detects a buy or sell signal. It also draws a vertical bar on the price chart: green for buy or red for sell, white if flat. Alert messages and Vertical bars for BUY or SELL, are generated when the Bollinger Bands is consistent for all chosen timeframes else a FLAT signal is generated. In addition, the Multi TimeFrames Bollinger Bands Signals i
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
지표
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
지표
Crypto_Forex 지표 HTF Ichimoku for MT4. - Ichimoku 지표는 가장 강력한 트렌드 지표 중 하나입니다. HTF는 - Higher Time Frame을 의미합니다. - 이 지표는 트렌드 트레이더와 가격 액션 항목과의 조합에 탁월합니다. - HTF Ichimoku 지표를 사용하면 더 높은 타임프레임의 Ichimoku를 현재 차트에 첨부할 수 있습니다. - 상승 추세 - 파란색 선 위에 빨간색 선(두 선 모두 클라우드 위에 있음) / 하락 추세 - 파란색 선 아래에 빨간색 선(두 선 모두 클라우드 아래에 있음). - 가격이 Ichimoku 클라우드 상단 테두리를 돌파했을 때만 BUY 주문을 엽니다. - 가격이 Ichimoku 클라우드 하단 테두리를 돌파했을 때만 SELL 주문을 엽니다. - HTF Ichimoku 지표는 큰 트렌드를 포착할 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. 여기를 클릭하여 고품질 트레이딩 로봇과 지표를 확인하세요! 이 MQL5 웹사이트에서만
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
지표
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
지표
Gann Made Easy 는 mr.의 이론을 사용하여 최고의 거래 원칙을 기반으로 하는 전문적이고 사용하기 쉬운 Forex 거래 시스템입니다. W.D. 간. 이 표시기는 Stop Loss 및 Take Profit Levels를 포함하여 정확한 BUY 및 SELL 신호를 제공합니다. PUSH 알림을 사용하여 이동 중에도 거래할 수 있습니다. 거래 팁, 보너스, GANN MADE EA를 무료로 받으시려면 구매 후 저에게 연락주세요! 아마도 Gann 거래 방법에 대해 이미 여러 번 들었을 것입니다. 일반적으로 Gann의 이론은 초보자 거래자뿐만 아니라 이미 거래 경험이 있는 사람들에게도 매우 복잡한 것입니다. Gann의 거래 방식은 이론적으로 적용하기 쉽지 않기 때문입니다. 나는 그 지식을 연마하고 Forex 지표에 최고의 원칙을 적용하기 위해 몇 년을 보냈습니다. 표시기는 적용하기가 매우 쉽습니다. 차트에 첨부하고 간단한 거래 권장 사항을 따르기만 하면 됩니다. 지표는 지속적으로 시장
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
지표
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
지표
현재 20% 할인 ! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 대시보드 소프트웨어는 28개의 통화 쌍에서 작동합니다. 2가지 주요 지표(Advanced Currency Strength 28 및 Advanced Currency Impulse)를 기반으로 합니다. 전체 Forex 시장에 대한 훌륭한 개요를 제공합니다. 고급 통화 강도 값, 통화 이동 속도 및 모든(9) 시간대의 28 Forex 쌍에 대한 신호를 보여줍니다. 추세 및/또는 스캘핑 기회를 정확히 파악하기 위해 차트의 단일 지표를 사용하여 전체 시장을 볼 수 있을 때 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오! 잠재적인 거래를 식별하고 확인하면서 강력한 통화와 약한 통화를 더욱 쉽게 식별할 수 있도록 이 지표에 기능을 내장했습니다. 이 표시기는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 증가 또는 감소하는지 여부와 모든 시간대에서 수행되는 방식을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다. 추가된 새로운 기능은 현재 시장 조건 변화에 적응하는
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
지표
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
F-16 비행기 지표를 소개합니다. 이것은 귀하의 거래 경험을 혁신하도록 설계된 최첨단 MT4 도구입니다. F-16 전투기의 비할 데 없는 속도와 정밀성에 영감을 받아이 지표는 고급 알고리즘과 최첨단 기술을 결합하여 금융 시장에서 압도적인 성능을 제공합니다. F-16 비행기 지표를 사용하면 실시간 분석을 제공하고 매우 정확한 거래 신호를 생성하여 경쟁을 앞서갈 수 있습니다. 다양한 자산 클래스에서 수익 기회를 식별하는 데 필요한 동적 기능을 갖추고 있어 확신을 가지고 정보에 근거한 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 사용자 친화적인 인터페이스로 구성된 F-16 비행기 지표는 인기있는 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼과 완벽하게 통합되어 원활하고 효율적인 거래 과정을 보장합니다. 초보자 트레이더든 경험 많은 전문가든 이 지표를 쉽게 사용자 정의하여 고유한 거래 스타일과 선호도에 맞출 수 있습니다. F-16 비행기 지표의 강력함을 경험해 보세요. 이 지표는 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 민첩하게 탐색하며
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
지표
Game Changer는 모든 금융 상품에 사용하도록 설계된 혁신적인 추세 지표로, 메타트레이더를 강력한 추세 분석기로 탈바꿈시켜 줍니다. 이 지표는 재작성이나 지연 현상이 발생하지 않습니다. 모든 시간대에서 작동하며 추세 파악을 지원하고, 잠재적 반전 신호를 제공하며, 트레일링 스톱 메커니즘으로 활용되고, 신속한 시장 반응을 위한 실시간 알림을 제공합니다. 숙련된 투자자, 전문가, 또는 우위를 점하려는 초보자 등 누구나 이 도구를 통해 자신감과 원칙을 바탕으로, 그리고 근본적인 추세 역학에 대한 명확한 이해를 바탕으로 거래할 수 있습니다. 구매 후 바로 연락 주시면 개인 보너스를 드립니다! 강력한 지지선과 추세 스캐너 지표를 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다. 개인 메시지로 알려주세요 저는 텔레그램에서 EA나 특별 세트를 판매하지 않습니다. Mql5에서만 사용 가능하며, 세트 파일은 제 블로그에서만 볼 수 있습니다 . 사기꾼을 조심하시고 다른 사람에게서 세트를 구매하지 마세요 설정 추세
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
지표
M1 SNIPER 는 사용하기 쉬운 거래 지표 시스템입니다. M1 시간대에 맞춰 설계된 화살표 지표입니다. 이 지표는 M1 시간대 스캘핑을 위한 단독 시스템으로 사용할 수 있으며, 기존 거래 시스템의 일부로도 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 거래 시스템은 M1 시간대 거래용으로 특별히 설계되었지만, 다른 시간대에도 사용할 수 있습니다. 원래는 XAUUSD와 BTCUSD 거래를 위해 이 방법을 설계했지만, 다른 시장 거래에도 유용하다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 이 지표의 신호는 추세 방향과 반대로 거래될 수 있습니다. 저는 지표의 신호를 활용하여 양방향으로 거래할 수 있도록 돕는 특별한 거래 기법을 알려드립니다. 이 방법은 특별한 동적 지지선과 저항선 가격 영역을 활용하는 것을 기반으로 합니다. 구매하시면 M1 SNIPER 화살표 지표를 바로 다운로드하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 아래 스크린샷에 표시된 Apollo Dynamic SR 지표는 M1 SNIPER 도구를 사용하는 모든 사용자에게 무료로
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
지표
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 차세대 외환 거래 도구. 현재 49% 할인. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator는 오랫동안 인기 있는 지표의 진화형으로, 세 가지의 힘을 하나로 결합했습니다. 고급 통화 Strength28 지표(695개 리뷰) + 고급 통화 IMPULSE with ALERT(520개 리뷰) + CS28 콤보 신호(보너스). 지표에 대한 자세한 정보 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 차세대 Strength 지표는 무엇을 제공합니까?  원래 지표에서 좋아했던 모든 것이 새로운 기능과 더 높은 정확도로 강화되었습니다. 주요 기능: 독점적인 통화 Strength 공식.  모든 시간대에 걸쳐 부드럽고 정확한 강도선. 추세와 정확한 진입을 식별하는 데 이상적입니다. 역동적인 시장 피보나치 수준(시장 피보나치).  이 지표에만 있는 고유한 기능. 가격 차트가 아닌 통화 강도에 피보나치가 적용됩니다.
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
지표
트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 실행 가능한 진입 점 및 반전 경고와 추세 식별을 결합하여 상인의 시장 분석을 향상시킬 훌륭한 도구입니다. 이 표시기는 사용자가 자신감과 정밀도로 외환 시장의 복잡성을 탐색 할 수 있도록 지원합니다 기본 신호 외에도 트렌드 인공 지능 지표는 풀백 또는 되돌림 중에 발생하는 2 차 진입 점을 식별하여 거래자가 기존 트렌드 내에서 가격 수정을 활용할 수 있도록합니다. 중요한 장점: ·작동 4 및 5 *명확한 구매 또는 판매 신호 *다시 칠하지 않습니다 *모든 자산에서 작동 나는 전보 사기에 개 또는 세트를 판매하지 않도록주의. 모든 설정은 블로그에 여기에 무료.  중요! 지침 및 보너스를 얻기 위해 구입 후 즉시 저에게 연락! 진짜 가동 감시는 뿐 아니라 나의 다른 제품 여기에서 찾아낼 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 설정 및 입력: 모든 자산에 대해 기본 설정을 권
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
지표
사전 지표       시장 반전 수준과 영역을 파악하여   가격이 해당 수준으로 되돌아올 때까지 기다렸다가 새로운 추세의 시작점에서 진입할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 즉, 추세의 끝에서 진입하는 것이 아닙니다. 그는 보여준다       반전 수준       시장이 방향 전환을 확인하고 추가적인 움직임을 형성하는 지점입니다. 이 지표는 차트를 다시 그릴 필요 없이 작동하며, 모든 금융 상품에 최적화되어 있고, 특정 금융 상품과 함께 사용할 때 최대의 잠재력을 발휘합니다.       트렌드 라인즈 프로       지시자. 모든 계측기에 적용 가능한 가역 구조 스캐너 모든 거래 상품을 자동으로 추적하고 모든 R-반전 패턴을 즉시 식별하여 LOGIC AI 신호가 이미 존재하는 위치와 기타 유용한 정보를 표시합니다. 로직 AI – 진입점을 표시해주는 도우미 시장 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 판단하는 지능형 신호입니다. TPSproSYSTEM 알고리즘을 사용하여 가격 변동, 추세 및 주요 시장 참
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
지표
현재 26% 할인 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 지표는 우리가 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했기 때문에 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 쌍의 통화 강도를 읽을 수 있습니다! 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 그것이 첫 번째, 원본입니다! 쓸모없는 지망생 클론을 사지 마십시오. 더 스페셜  강력한 통화 모멘텀을 보여주는 하위 창의 화살표 GAP가 거래를 안내합니다! 기본 또는 호가 통화가 과매도/과매도 영역(외부 시장 피보나치 수준)에 있을 때 개별 차트의 기본 창에 경고 표시가 나타납니다. 통화 강도가 외부 범위에서 떨어질 때 풀백/반전 경고. 교차 패턴의 특별 경고 추세를 빠르게 볼 수 있는 다중 시간
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
지표
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
지표
시장의 두 가지 기본 원칙에 기반한 일중 전략. 알고리즘은 추가 필터를 사용하여 거래량 및 가격 파동 분석을 기반으로 합니다. 지표의 지능형 알고리즘은 두 가지 시장 요인이 하나로 결합될 때만 신호를 제공합니다. 지표는 더 높은 시간 프레임의 데이터를 사용하여 M1 차트에서 특정 범위의 파도를 계산합니다. 그리고 파동을 확인하기 위해 지표는 볼륨 분석을 사용합니다. 이 표시기는 준비된 거래 시스템입니다. 트레이더가 필요로 하는 모든 것은 신호를 따르는 것입니다. 또한 지표는 자신의 거래 시스템의 기초가 될 수 있습니다. 거래는 분 차트에서만 수행됩니다. 지표가 MTF 원리를 사용한다는 사실에도 불구하고 지표 알고리즘은 가능한 한 안정적입니다. 구매 후 반드시 저에게 편지를 보내주세요! 내 거래 설정 및 권장 사항을 공유하겠습니다!
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
지표
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
지표
MT5 버전은 여기에서 이용 가능합니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 텔레그램 채널 & 그룹: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx V.I.P 그룹 접속: 유료 제품 구매 증빙을 메시지로 보내주세요 추천 브로커: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — MT4용 강력한 반전 및 돌파 감지 시스템 초보자와 전문가 모두를 위한, 시장 구조 변화, 돌파 및 추세 반전을 쉽고 명확하게 감지할 수 있는 올인원 논리 재도색 방지(Non-Repaint) 인디케이터입니다. 이 인디케이터는 "123" 패턴을 따릅니다: 1단계: 잠재적 과매수/과매도 지점에서 큰 화살표로 새로운 고점 또는 저점을 식별 2단계: 구조가 깨졌음을 신호로 보내 추세 반전 가능성을 확인 3단계: 작은 화살표와 지지/저항 점으로 진입 신호를 확정 참고: 큰 화살표는 봉이 종료될
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
지표
소개       Quantum Breakout PRO   , 브레이크아웃 존 거래 방식을 변화시키는 획기적인 MQL5 지표! 13년 이상의 거래 경험을 가진 숙련된 트레이더 팀이 개발한   Quantum Breakout PRO는   혁신적이고 역동적인 브레이크아웃 영역 전략으로 거래 여정을 새로운 차원으로 끌어올리도록 설계되었습니다. Quantum Breakout Indicator는 5개의 이익 목표 영역이 있는 브레이크아웃 영역의 신호 화살표와 브레이크아웃 상자를 기반으로 한 손절 제안을 제공합니다. 초보자 거래자와 전문 거래자 모두에게 적합합니다. Quantum EA 채널:       여기를 클릭하세요 MT5 버전 :   여기를 클릭하세요 중요한! 구매 후 설치 매뉴얼을 받으려면 개인 메시지를 보내주십시오. 추천: 기간: M15 통화쌍: GBPJPY, EURJPY, USDJPY,NZDUSD, XAUUSD 계정 유형: 스프레드가 매우 낮은 ECN, Raw 또는 Razo
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT4용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
지표
트렌드 라인즈 프로       이 지표는 시장이 실제로 어떤 방향으로 전환되는지 파악하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 실제 추세 반전 지점과 주요 시장 참여자들이 다시 진입하는 지점을 보여줍니다. 보시다시피       BOS 라인       복잡한 설정이나 불필요한 노이즈 없이 더 높은 시간대의 추세 변화와 주요 레벨을 확인할 수 있습니다. 신호는 차트에 다시 그려지지 않고 캔들이 마감된 후에도 계속 표시됩니다. 지표가 보여주는 내용: 실제 변화       추세(BOS 라인) 한 번 신호가 나타나면 그 신호는 계속 유효합니다! 이는 신호를 발생시킨 후 변경될 수 있는 리페인팅 방식의 지표와 중요한 차이점입니다. 리페인팅 방식의 지표는 잠재적으로 자금 손실로 이어질 수 있습니다. 이제 더욱 높은 확률과 정확도로 시장에 진입할 수 있습니다. 또한 화살표가 나타난 후 목표가(익절)에 도달하거나 반전 신호가 나타날 때까지 캔들스틱 색상이 계속 바뀌는 기능도 있습니다. 반복 항목          
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
지표
이 인디케이터는 각 지점에서 볼륨을 분석하고 해당 볼륨에 대한 시장의 피로 레벨을 계산합니다. 이 인디케이터는 세 개의 라인으로 구성됩니다: 강세 볼륨 피로 라인 약세 볼륨 피로 라인 시장 추세를 나타내는 라인. 이 라인은 시장이 강세인지 약세인지에 따라 색이 변합니다. 원하는 시작 지점에서 시장을 분석할 수 있습니다. 볼륨 피로 라인에 도달하면 다음 분석을 시작할 새 지점을 식별하세요. 트렌드와 수정 모두 분석할 수 있습니다. 좋은 접근 방법은 트렌드 라인에 도달하거나 고점 또는 저점에 도달할 때마다 인디케이터를 이동시키는 것입니다. 트렌드 라인과 볼륨 피로 라인 간의 거리가 클수록 해당 방향의 볼륨이 더 큽니다. 트렌드 라인은 주문을 열기 위한 장소로 사용할 수 있으며, 피로 라인은 수익을 얻는 데 사용됩니다. 이 시스템은 정말 독특하지만 매우 직관적입니다. 시장에는 비슷한 제품이 없습니다. 사용에 제한이 없습니다. 모든 시장과 모든 시간 프레임에서 적용할 수 있습니다. 중요:
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
지표
현재 26% 할인!! 이 지표는 두 주요 지표( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )의 슈퍼 조합입니다. TICK-UNITS에 대한 통화 강도 값과 28개 Forex 쌍에 대한 경고 신호를 보여줍니다. 11개의 다른 틱 단위를 사용할 수 있습니다. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20, 30초입니다. 두 번째 타이머 내에 최소 1틱이 있으면 하위 창의 Tick-Unit 막대가 표시되고 왼쪽으로 이동합니다. 단 하나의 차트로 28 Forex 페어를 스캘핑할 수 있습니다! 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 스캘핑이 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 그것은 1분보다 낮은 기간에 작동하는 시장의 첫 번째 통화 강도 지표입니다! 그것은 시장에 빠르게 들어오고 나가고 시장에서 작은 핍을 잘라내기를 원하는 빠른 스캘퍼를 위한 것입니다. 사
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
지표
현재 20% 할인! 초보자 또는 전문가 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 표시기는 Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes 또는 Futures와 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도를 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 석유, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도를 보여주기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 이것은 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 우리는 많은 독점 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합했습니다. 새로운 추세 또는 스캘핑 기회의 정확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아낼 수 있기 때문에 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 사용 설명서: 여기를 클릭 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 모든 시간대에 작동합니다. TREND를 빠르게 확인할 수 있습니다! 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 설계되어 잠재적인 거래를 더욱 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 8개의
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
지표
Day Trader Master 는 데이 트레이더를 위한 완벽한 거래 시스템입니다. 시스템은 두 개의 지표로 구성됩니다. 하나의 지표는 매수 및 매도를 위한 화살표 신호입니다. 얻을 수 있는 화살표 표시기입니다. 2차 지표를 무료로 드립니다. 두 번째 지표는 이러한 화살표와 함께 사용하도록 특별히 설계된 추세 지표입니다. 표시기는 반복하지 않고 늦지 않습니다! 이 시스템을 사용하는 것은 매우 간단합니다. 2색 선으로 표시되는 현재 추세 방향의 화살표 신호를 따라가기만 하면 됩니다. 파란색은 구매 추세입니다. 빨간색은 판매 추세입니다. 파란색 화살표는 매수 신호입니다. 빨간색 화살표는 매도 신호입니다. 추세선의 색상과 일치하려면 화살표의 색상과 신호의 방향이 필요합니다. 화살표 표시기는 주로 시간 간격 M5 및 M15에서 일중 거래를 위해 만들어졌습니다. 그러나 기술적으로 시스템은 다른 시간 간격으로 사용할 수 있습니다. 표시기에는 PUSH 메시지 기능이 있는 팝업 경고가 장착되어 있
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
지표
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. 기간 한정 특가: 지원 및 저항 스크리너 지표는 단 100달러에 평생 제공됩니다. (원래 가격 50 달러) (제안 연장) Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다.   여기를 클릭하십시오. L
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
지표
우선적으로 언급할 점은이 거래 지표가 다시 그리지 않고 지연되지 않으며 이를 통해 수동 및 로봇 거래 모두에 이상적이라는 점입니다. 사용자 매뉴얼: 설정, 입력 및 전략. Atomic Analyst는 가격의 강도와 모멘텀을 활용하여 시장에서 더 나은 이점을 찾는 PA Price Action Indicator입니다. 고급 필터를 장착하여 잡음과 거짓 신호를 제거하고 거래 잠재력을 높이는 데 도움이 됩니다. 복잡한 지표의 다중 레이어를 사용하여 Atomic Analyst는 차트를 스캔하고 복잡한 수학적 계산을 간단한 신호와 색상으로 변환하여 초보 트레이더가 이해하고 일관된 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있도록합니다. "Atomic Analyst"는 새로운 및 경험이 풍부한 트레이더를위한 종합적인 거래 솔루션입니다. 프리미엄 지표와 최고 수준의 기능을 하나의 거래 전략에 결합하여 모든 종류의 트레이더에 대한 다재다능한 선택지가되었습니다. 인트라데이 거래 및 스캘핑 전략 : 빠르고 정확한 일일
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
지표
추측을 멈추세요. 통계적 우위로 트레이딩을 시작하세요. 주식 지수는 외환과 다르게 거래됩니다. 정해진 세션이 있고, 야간에 갭이 발생하며, 예측 가능한 통계적 패턴을 따릅니다. 이 지표는 DAX, S&P 500, 다우존스와 같은 지수를 자신 있게 거래하는 데 필요한 확률 데이터를 제공합니다. 무엇이 다른가 대부분의 지표는 무엇이 일어났는지 보여줍니다. 이 지표는 다음에 무엇이 일어날 가능성이 있는지 보여줍니다. 매 거래일마다 지표는 100일간의 과거 데이터를 기준으로 현재 설정을 분석합니다. 유사한 갭, 유사한 시가 위치를 가진 날을 찾고, 가격이 주요 레벨에 도달한 빈도를 정확히 계산합니다. 갭이 메워질지, 어제 고점이 테스트될지 더 이상 추측할 필요가 없습니다. 실제 데이터에 기반한 정확한 백분율을 얻게 됩니다. 모든 입력 설명이 포함된 전체 매뉴얼: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766370 훌륭한 설정을 찾는 데 도움이 되는 전략 가이드: ht
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
지표
이 지표는 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  의 2가지 제품의 슈퍼 조합입니다. 그것은 모든 시간 프레임에 대해 작동하며 8개의 주요 통화와 하나의 기호에 대한 강약의 충동을 그래픽으로 보여줍니다! 이 표시기는 금, 이국적인 쌍, 상품, 지수 또는 선물과 같은 기호에 대한 통화 강도 가속을 표시하는 데 특화되어 있습니다. 금, 은, 오일, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH 등의 진정한 통화 강도 가속(충동 또는 속도)을 표시하기 위해 9번째 줄에 모든 기호를 추가할 수 있습니다. 새로운 기본 알고리즘을 기반으로 구축되어 잠재적인 거래를 훨씬 더 쉽게 식별하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 이는 통화의 강세 또는 약세가 가속되는지 여부를 그래픽으로 표시하고 가속 속도를 측정하기 때문입니다. 자동차의 속도계처럼 생각하면 됩니다. 가속화할 때 Forex 시장에서 동일한 일이 분명히 더 빠르
제작자의 제품 더 보기
EMA CrossPro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
당신의 트레이딩을 다음 단계로 끌어올리세요. EMA CrossPro EA는 트렌드 시장에서 수익을 극대화하도록 설계된 정교하면서도 사용하기 쉬운 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 이 EA는 지수 이동 평균(EMA)의 힘을 활용하여 강력한 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 효율적으로 감지하고 활용합니다. EMA CrossPro EA의 로직: 매수 신호: 빠른 EMA가 느린 EMA를 위로 교차하면 EA가 매수 거래를 시작하여 상승 추세의 시작을 알립니다. 매도 신호: 빠른 EMA가 느린 EMA를 아래로 교차하면 EA가 매도 거래를 시작하여 하락 추세가 시작될 가능성을 나타냅니다. 출구 전략: EMA가 반대 방향으로 다시 교차하면 포지션이 자동으로 종료되어 자본 보호를 위한 적시 출구가 보장됩니다. 유연한 리스크 관리 옵션: 손절매 및 이익 실현: 고정된 손절매 및 이익 실현 수준을 설정하여 투자를 보호하고 수익을 확보하세요. 전략 기반 출구: 유연성을 높이기 위해 전략 기반의 출구 옵션을 활성화하세요. E
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Experts
매우 중요: "주문 간 거리"를 조정해주세요... 좋은 결과를 얻으려면 거리를 줄이세요. 거리를 늘리면 EA가 훨씬 더 안전해집니다. 외환 거래에는 수많은 방법이 있습니다! 혁신적인 방법 중 하나는 역류에 맞서는 것입니다! 여기서는 시장과 싸우며 그것으로 우리의 빵과 버터를 얻기 위해 노력합니다 :) (거래는 위험하며, 손실을 볼 수 있습니다!) 여기서 아이디어가 시작되었습니다! 시장에 맞서 싸우는 것. 이 Expert Advisor는 헤징(Hedging), 그리드(Grid) 및 트렌드 전략을 결합하여 운영합니다. 이 방식은 역류에 맞서 싸우더라도 안전하게 거래할 수 있게 해줍니다! (거래는 위험하며, 손실을 볼 수 있습니다!) 99.9% 티크 데이터 백테스트 결과를 첨부파일에서 확인하세요. 경고: 1- EA는 트렌드에 역행하여 작동합니다! 2- 이 전략을 작은 계좌에서는 사용하지 마세요. 3- 통화의 변동성에 따라 주문 간 거리를 조정하세요. 기본 설정은 중간 변동성을 가진 통화를
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
**매우 중요: "주문 간격" 설정을 조정해 주세요. 최상의 결과를 얻기 위해 2에서 10 사이로 줄여 주세요.** 외환(Forex) 및 변동성이 큰 시장에서 거래하는 것은 매우 복잡하고 위험할 수 있습니다. 거의 모든 전략이 100%의 성공을 보장하지는 않습니다! 새로운 전문가 어드바이저 "Super Hedge Fighter EA"를 사용하면 시장을 새로운 시각에서 볼 수 있습니다! 이제 변동성을 두려워할 필요가 없으며, 변동성이 당신의 수익원이 될 것입니다. "Super Hedge Fighter EA"는 불안정한 시기를 위해 특별히 설계된 독특한 전문가로, 거의 모든 심각한 시장 움직임을 완벽하게 처리할 수 있습니다. 또한 설정을 약간 조정하면 안정적인 시장에서도 작업할 수 있습니다. 외환 거래에 리스크가 있다는 것을 말하는 것이 아니라, 이제는 전문적인 방법으로 리스크를 관리할 수 있다는 것입니다! 이 EA는 순수한 추세 추종 전략을 사용하며 현재 시장의 방식에
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변