Fibonacci BuySell Area Auto

This Indicator is based on Fibonacci levels and draws Buy & Sell Areas. Buy areas are defined in green color (light green & dark green) while Sell areas are defined in red color (light red pink and darker color) Rectangles to easily know that whether price is in buy area or sell area. If price is in gray area, wait for price to come in to your desired area.

You can use on any Forex Pairs.

This indicator calculates on the basis of h4 timeframe no matter what time frame you have selected, its calculations will not affect. You can change bars in count and even shift the rectangles forwards or backwards as per your convenience.


This  Fibonacci Indicator will give you alerts, signal arrows when it identifies trend reversals and suggests you three take profit levels.

It is suited both for Newbie Traders and professional traders as well.

 

Recommendations:

 

    Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M15, M30 and H1 timeframes.

    Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD,EURGBP, EURAUD, XAUUSD

    Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads

    Broker time: Any

    Brokers : Exness, IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads

 

    Recommended stop loss : 50 pips

    Recommended Take profit levels : 20 pips, 50 pips and 100 pips

 

Specifications:

  •     Does not repaint !
  •     Up to 3 suggested profit target zones
  •     Identifies trend reversals with high precision, and gives you visual alert on chart and sound alert

Contact

If you have some questions or if you need help, contact me via Private Message.


Please remember, If price is going in one direction after strong fundamental impulse, don't trade counter trend until clear H4 candles are formed against trend. How ever if there is no fundamental moves, then this indicator will help you making your trade decisions.

Thanks.

제작자의 제품 더 보기
PinBar Indicator
Kashif Hameed
지표
PinBar indicator is an Indicator identifies price reversal,  pattern and timely identifies that price trend is changed. The Trend change is immediately identified over the chart. Alert is send over the Chart and Email address. Indicator generated Signal Price is displayed over the chart near the PinBar. Please make sure to use on Higher time frames if you are swing trader. for day traders who want to use M30 or M15 time frames, Take profit should be kept minimal. Lower than M15 is not recommende
Trade Assistant Auto Close
Kashif Hameed
유틸리티
Trade Assistant for MT4 This trade assistant manages your open orders in different ways; 1.        Set a Profit Amount and when your Orders Total profit reaches that amount. Trade Assistant will close all Open Positions. (Change the amount with +- Button on the Panel) 2.        Close all Open Orders 3.        Close all Pending Orders 4.        Select up to 5 different pairs and view live profit/loss separately, You can close all trades of that selected pair by one click. A lot more to come…Price
CrptoKing007
16
CrptoKing007 2024.03.16 08:48 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Kashif Hameed
1123
개발자의 답변 Kashif Hameed 2024.03.20 19:12
Thanks for your feedback. If you need any assistance I will be happy.
20
사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Kashif Hameed
1123
개발자의 답변 Kashif Hameed 2024.03.16 08:35
Thanks for your words, I am here to assist you where needed. Please suggest any improvements. Cheers
