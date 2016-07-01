The script uses two functions: getE(), that calculates the Euler number, and Factorial(), that calculates the factorial of the number and is used in the calculations.

The Euler number is calculated in the script according to the formula:

In order to determine e with a precision of 8 decimal places 12 iterations are sufficient.





2.71828182845904523536...


