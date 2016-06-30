코드베이스섹션
지표

MDAC_ELDER The MDAC indicator by Elder - MetaTrader 4용 지표

Yuriy Zaytsev | Korean English Русский
조회수:
29902
평가:
(8)
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드 MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
The MDAC indicator by Elder

Green bars - uptrend

Blue bars following green or red bars - trend change

Red bars - downtrend

MetaQuotes Ltd에서 러시아어로 번역함.
원본 코드: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7858

