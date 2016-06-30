거래 로봇을 무료로 다운로드 하는 법을 시청해보세요
스크립트가 마음에 드시나요? MetaTrader 5 터미널에서 시도해보십시오
MDAC_ELDER The MDAC indicator by Elder - MetaTrader 4용 지표
The MDAC indicator by Elder
Green bars - uptrend
Blue bars following green or red bars - trend change
Red bars - downtrend
KeelOver
The script closes all open positions and opens new one with the difference of Buy and Sell lots.Sensetive
The SeNSetiVe indicator. The indicator displayed the market movement direction when the zero line is crossed.
1_Otkat Sys.
The 1_Otkat_Sys Expert Advisor. The system is configured for 0 hours (Moscow Time), does not trade on the nights of Monday and Friday.3_Otkat Sys v1.2
The 3_Otkat_Sys_v1.2 Expert Advisor. The system is configured for 5 hours (Moscow Time), does not trade on the nights of Monday and Friday.