Overview

Wick Rejection Scanner Dashboard is a professional MT5 indicator that continuously scans multiple symbols and timeframes for wick-based rejection candles (upper or lower rejection) and presents the most relevant results in a clear, readable on-chart dashboard.

It is built for traders who use price action / rejection candles as a trigger, but want a faster way to monitor a watchlist without manually opening and checking dozens of charts. The tool acts like a “radar”: it finds recent rejection candles and ranks them using a strength score and context filter, helping you focus only on the most meaningful setups.

This is a scanner + visualizer. It does not place trades.

What the Indicator Detects

A signal is produced when a candle meets configurable rejection rules, including:

Dominant wick (upper or lower) as a percentage of the full candle range

Minimum candle range filter to avoid tiny/noisy candles

Minimum body size to avoid meaningless “needle” bars

Opposite wick cap to avoid “indecision” candles with large wicks on both sides

Optional ATR filter so signals occur only during sufficient volatility

Optional Trend Context score to penalize signals occurring in weak locations inside the recent range

The result is a set of rejection signals that is designed to be realistic, not overly sensitive.

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Scanner Scan symbols from Market Watch or from a custom comma-separated list Limit the number of scanned symbols for performance control

Multi-Timeframe Support Scan the current chart timeframe or a fixed timeframe Optional additional scans for M15 and H4

Professional Dashboard UI Clean dark theme dashboard with consistent spacing and alignment Displays: Symbol, Timeframe, Signal Type, Wick %, Strength, Age Sorting modes : Most Recent / Highest Wick% / Highest Strength Shows a compact signal age (bars ago or time for very recent signals)

Click-to-Switch Chart Click a dashboard row to instantly switch the chart to that symbol + timeframe

On-Chart Markers (Optional) Draw arrows on the chart for detected signals Optional wick percentage labels Maximum marker count for performance and readability

Alerts (Optional) Popup / Push / Email alerts Cooldown control to avoid repeated alerts for the same symbol/timeframe



Typical Use Cases

Watchlist scanning for rejection candles at important levels

Quick filtering before manual confirmation (S/R, trend structure, session timing, liquidity sweeps)

A dedicated “setup radar” on a secondary monitor

Notes and Best Practice

A wick rejection candle is a trigger , not a complete strategy.

For higher quality trade decisions, combine signals with: Support/Resistance zones Trend structure (HH/HL or LH/LL) Higher timeframe bias Session timing / volatility conditions



Inputs (What You Can Configure)

Detection Settings

Wick threshold (% of candle range)

Minimum candle range (points)

Minimum body percentage

Maximum opposite wick percentage

ATR-based validation (period + multiplier)

Trend context scoring (lookback + threshold)

Scanner Settings

Market Watch symbols or custom symbol list

Scan timeframe selection (or current chart timeframe)

Optional extra timeframes (M15 / H4)

Bars to check + refresh interval

Optional limit for maximum displayed signals

UI & Alerts

Dashboard position, offsets, row height, font size

Marker visibility, label visibility, max markers

Alert channels and cooldown

Summary

If you trade wick rejections and want a faster workflow, Wick Rejection Scanner Dashboard helps you:

scan more charts in less time, reduce noise using practical filters, and focus on the best candidates via strength scoring and sorting.











