iVIDyA indicator for mt4 - MetaTrader 4용 지표
- 게시자:
- James Kirika Wanjiru
- 조회수:
- 431
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| VIDYA.mq4 | //| Copyright 2000-2025, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2000-2025, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property description "Variable Index Dynamic Average" #property strict //--- indicator settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label1 "VIDYA" //--- input parameters input int InpPeriodCMO=9; // Period CMO input int InpPeriodEMA=12; // Period EMA input int InpShift=0; // Indicator's shift //--- indicator buffer double VIDYA_Buffer[]; double ExtF; // smooth factor //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,VIDYA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO-1); //--- sets indicator shift PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,InpShift); //--- name for indicator label string short_name=StringFormat("VIDYA(%d,%d)",InpPeriodCMO,InpPeriodEMA); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name); PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,short_name); //--- calculate smooth factor ExtF=2.0/(1.0+InpPeriodEMA); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Variable Index Dynamic Average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(rates_total<InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO-1) return(0); //--- int i,start_; if(prev_calculated<InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO-1) { start_=rates_total - (InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO+1); for(i=rates_total-1; i>=start_; i--) VIDYA_Buffer[i]=close[i]; } else start_=rates_total - prev_calculated+1; //--- main cycle for(i=start_; i>=0 && !IsStopped(); i--) { double mul_CMO=MathAbs(CalculateCMO(i,InpPeriodCMO,close)); //--- calculate VIDYA VIDYA_Buffer[i]=close[i]*ExtF*mul_CMO+VIDYA_Buffer[i+1]*(1-ExtF*mul_CMO); } //--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated. return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Chande Momentum Oscillator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CalculateCMO(int pos,const int period,const double &price[]) { double res=0.0; double sum_up=0.0,sum_down=0.0; //--- if(pos<ArraySize(price)) { for(int i=0; i<period; i++) { double diff=price[pos+i]-price[pos+i+1]; //20-0 - 19, 0 - 1 if(diff>0.0) sum_up+=diff; else sum_down+=(-diff); } if(sum_up+sum_down!=0.0) res=(sum_up-sum_down)/(sum_up+sum_down); } //--- return(res); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
