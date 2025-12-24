코드베이스섹션
지표

iVIDyA indicator for mt4 - MetaTrader 4용 지표

MetaQuotes
게시자:
James Kirika Wanjiru
조회수:
431
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
ZIP 파일로 다운로드
MQL5 프리랜스 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동

image1 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                        VIDYA.mq4 |
//|                             Copyright 2000-2025, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2000-2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Variable Index Dynamic Average"
#property strict
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers         1
#property indicator_plots           1
#property indicator_type1           DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1          Red
#property indicator_width1          1
#property indicator_label1          "VIDYA"
//--- input parameters
input int InpPeriodCMO=9;              // Period CMO
input int InpPeriodEMA=12;             // Period EMA
input int InpShift=0;                  // Indicator's shift
//--- indicator buffer
double VIDYA_Buffer[];

double ExtF; // smooth factor
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,VIDYA_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO-1);
//--- sets indicator shift
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,InpShift);
//--- name for indicator label
   string short_name=StringFormat("VIDYA(%d,%d)",InpPeriodCMO,InpPeriodEMA);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
   PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,short_name);
//--- calculate smooth factor
   ExtF=2.0/(1.0+InpPeriodEMA);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Variable Index Dynamic Average                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   if(rates_total<InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO-1)
      return(0);
//---
   int i,start_;
   if(prev_calculated<InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO-1)
     {
      start_=rates_total - (InpPeriodEMA+InpPeriodCMO+1);
      for(i=rates_total-1; i>=start_; i--)
         VIDYA_Buffer[i]=close[i];
     }
   else
      start_=rates_total - prev_calculated+1;
//--- main cycle
   for(i=start_; i>=0 && !IsStopped(); i--)
     {
      double mul_CMO=MathAbs(CalculateCMO(i,InpPeriodCMO,close));
      //--- calculate VIDYA
      VIDYA_Buffer[i]=close[i]*ExtF*mul_CMO+VIDYA_Buffer[i+1]*(1-ExtF*mul_CMO);
     }
//--- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Chande Momentum Oscillator                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CalculateCMO(int pos,const int period,const double &price[])
  {
   double res=0.0;
   double sum_up=0.0,sum_down=0.0;
//---
   if(pos<ArraySize(price))
     {
      for(int i=0; i<period; i++)
        {
         double diff=price[pos+i]-price[pos+i+1]; //20-0 - 19,  0 - 1
         if(diff>0.0)
            sum_up+=diff;
         else
            sum_down+=(-diff);
        }
      if(sum_up+sum_down!=0.0)
         res=(sum_up-sum_down)/(sum_up+sum_down);
     }
//---
   return(res);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

RSD Histogram RSD Histogram

Relative Strength Deviation Histogram

MACD-v MACD-v

MACD-v is a volatility-normalised variation of the classic MACD. It provides momentum, crossover and expansion/contraction signals with enhanced stability across multiple market conditions.

StrategyTester in pips StrategyTester in pips

Tester statistics in pips with an early filter. This is how it should be done.

MACD Sample MACD Sample

Classical MACD Sample.