Report by Magic and currency MT5 indicator for account PNL and trade statistics exported to CSV - script per MetaTrader 5
The report groups by magic number and currency, specially useful when testing several EAs or strategies in a single account.
- Total P&L - Including profit, swap, and commission
- Win Rate % - Percentage of winning trades
- Net Position Size - Current net position from history
- Current Exposure - Open position exposure
- Gross Profit/Loss - Separate win/loss totals
- Profit Factor - Risk/reward metric
- Total Volume - Cumulative lot size
- Automatically includes ALL magic numbers (including 0)
- Aggregates all symbols per magic number
- Shows combined symbol list in the Symbol column for each magic
- Exports everything to a single TradingStats.csv file
Just drag and drop on any chart - no inputs required, the report will be saved to MQL5/Files/folder
=== STATISTICS BY MAGIC NUMBER === Magic Number | Symbol(s) | Total P&L | Total Trades | Win Rate % | ... 0 (Manual) | EURUSD+GBPUSD | 1234.56 | 45 | 60.00 | ... 12345 | USDJPY | 567.89 | 30 | 55.00 | ... === STATISTICS BY CURRENCY === Currency | Total P&L | Total Trades | Win Rate % | ... EUR | 2345.67 | 89 | 58.43 | ... GBP | 1234.56 | 56 | 62.50 | ...
