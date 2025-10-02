코드베이스섹션
Candle Move - MetaTrader 5용 지표

Duy Van Nguy
조회수:
626
평가:
(1)
게시됨:
CandleMove.mq5 (19.42 KB) 조회
ZIP 파일로 다운로드, MetaEditor에서 코드를 다운로드하는 방법
Key Features:

  • Dual Display: Automatically calculates and shows price changes in both pips (below the candle) and percentage (above the candle).

  • Two Measurement Modes:

    • Close-to-Close (default): Compares the current candle's close price to the previous candle's close to measure inter-candle volatility.

    • Close-to-Open: Compares the close and open prices of the same candle to measure its body size.

  • Flexible Customization: Easily change colors for gains/losses and set a minimum pip threshold ( PipsLimit ) to filter out insignificant movements.

  • Performance Optimized: Limit the number of historical bars to process ( MaxBars ) to ensure the indicator runs smoothly.

Input Parameters:

  • CloseToClose : Set to true to compare with the previous candle, or false to measure the current candle.

  • PipsLimit : Only displays information if the candle moves more than this number of pips.

  • DisplayLossColor : Color for price drops.

  • DisplayGainColor : Color for price gains.

  • MaxBars : The maximum number of past bars the indicator will calculate.


