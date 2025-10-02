CodeBaseSezioni
Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Telegram!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Al pocket
Indicatori

Candle Move - indicatore per MetaTrader 5

Duy Van Nguy
Visualizzazioni:
1533
Valutazioni:
(1)
Pubblicato:
Scarica come ZIP, Come scaricare il codice da MetaEditor
Freelance MQL5 Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance

Key Features:

  • Dual Display: Automatically calculates and shows price changes in both pips (below the candle) and percentage (above the candle).

  • Two Measurement Modes:

    • Close-to-Close (default): Compares the current candle's close price to the previous candle's close to measure inter-candle volatility.

    • Close-to-Open: Compares the close and open prices of the same candle to measure its body size.

  • Flexible Customization: Easily change colors for gains/losses and set a minimum pip threshold ( PipsLimit ) to filter out insignificant movements.

  • Performance Optimized: Limit the number of historical bars to process ( MaxBars ) to ensure the indicator runs smoothly.

Input Parameters:

  • CloseToClose : Set to true to compare with the previous candle, or false to measure the current candle.

  • PipsLimit : Only displays information if the candle moves more than this number of pips.

  • DisplayLossColor : Color for price drops.

  • DisplayGainColor : Color for price gains.

  • MaxBars : The maximum number of past bars the indicator will calculate.


Volatility Step Channel Volatility Step Channel

A channel which calculates local highs and local lows with volatility-adjusted lines

Simple_Grid Simple_Grid

Simple_Grid is the simplest "grid" EA.

Babi Ngepet Babi Ngepet

I share my code for expert advisor babi ngepet

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.