Candle Move - indicatore per MetaTrader 5
1533
Key Features:
Dual Display: Automatically calculates and shows price changes in both pips (below the candle) and percentage (above the candle).
Two Measurement Modes:
Close-to-Close (default): Compares the current candle's close price to the previous candle's close to measure inter-candle volatility.
Close-to-Open: Compares the close and open prices of the same candle to measure its body size.
Flexible Customization: Easily change colors for gains/losses and set a minimum pip threshold ( PipsLimit ) to filter out insignificant movements.
Performance Optimized: Limit the number of historical bars to process ( MaxBars ) to ensure the indicator runs smoothly.
Input Parameters:
CloseToClose : Set to true to compare with the previous candle, or false to measure the current candle.
PipsLimit : Only displays information if the candle moves more than this number of pips.
DisplayLossColor : Color for price drops.
DisplayGainColor : Color for price gains.
MaxBars : The maximum number of past bars the indicator will calculate.
