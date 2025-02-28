당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
Make order with magic number - MetaTrader 4용 스크립트
- 조회수:
- 165
- 게시됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
매직 넘버를 지정해서 주문을 생성하는 스크립트 입니다.
일반 주문을 하게 되면 매직 넘버가 0으로 설정된는데 이 스크립트로 하면 매직 넘버를 설정해서 주문을 할 수 있습니다.
매직 넘버가 지정이 되면 EA 에서 인식하게 할 수 있습니다.
파라메터 설명:
- Magic number - 설정할 매직 넘버 또는 0
- Order type - Buy or Sell
- Order lots - 주문 랏
- Take-profit point - 익절할 포지션(포인트 값) 또는 0
- Stop-loss point - 손절할 포지션(포인트 값) 또는 0
- Comment - 비고
- Maximum slippage - 허용 슬리피지
Normalized the Rate of Change (ROC) indicator.Trade Assistant MT4
Trade Assistant MetaTrader indicator — a multi-timeframe indicator that is based on three standard indicators: Stochastic oscillator, RSI (Relative Strength Index), and CCI (Commodity Channel Index). It displays current trend directions for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes. When you follow such an indicator you have a clear picture of the trends across all important timeframes. It doesn't matter which timeframe you attach this indicator to. The indicator can be downloaded for MT4 and MT5.
This is a Non-Directional Bias EA. This EA does not rely on any technical skillset such as indicators, price action, news calendar events, or candlestick patterns. It offers multiple trading strategies, risk management plans, and other customizable settings. This EA takes trades continuously and randomly, depending on the strategy you have chosen.RRS Randomness in Nature EA
This EA is truly random in nature. It randomly selects currency pairs, lot sizes, and order types. This EA does not rely on any technical skillset such as indicators, price action, news calendar events, or candlestick patterns. It offers multiple trading strategies, risk management plans, and other customizable settings. Even though the EA works on randomness, it has still achieved good profits with proper risk management settings.