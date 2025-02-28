코드베이스섹션
Make order with magic number - MetaTrader 4용 스크립트

woohaeng heo
매직 넘버를 지정해서 주문을 생성하는 스크립트 입니다.

일반 주문을 하게 되면 매직 넘버가 0으로 설정된는데 이 스크립트로 하면 매직 넘버를 설정해서 주문을 할 수 있습니다.

매직 넘버가 지정이 되면  EA 에서 인식하게 할 수 있습니다.


파라메터 설명:

  • Magic number - 설정할 매직 넘버 또는 0
  • Order type - Buy or Sell
  • Order lots - 주문 랏
  • Take-profit point - 익절할 포지션(포인트 값) 또는 0
  • Stop-loss point - 손절할 포지션(포인트 값) 또는 0
  • Comment - 비고
  • Maximum slippage - 허용 슬리피지


주문 화면


