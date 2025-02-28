Trade Assistant MetaTrader indicator — a multi-timeframe indicator that is based on three standard indicators: Stochastic oscillator, RSI (Relative Strength Index), and CCI (Commodity Channel Index). It displays current trend directions for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes. When you follow such an indicator you have a clear picture of the trends across all important timeframes. It doesn't matter which timeframe you attach this indicator to. The indicator can be downloaded for MT4 and MT5.

This is a Non-Directional Bias EA. This EA does not rely on any technical skillset such as indicators, price action, news calendar events, or candlestick patterns. It offers multiple trading strategies, risk management plans, and other customizable settings. This EA takes trades continuously and randomly, depending on the strategy you have chosen.

This EA is truly random in nature. It randomly selects currency pairs, lot sizes, and order types. This EA does not rely on any technical skillset such as indicators, price action, news calendar events, or candlestick patterns. It offers multiple trading strategies, risk management plans, and other customizable settings. Even though the EA works on randomness, it has still achieved good profits with proper risk management settings.