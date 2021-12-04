당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
Price period SMA - MetaTrader 5용 지표
- 344
-
평균 가격을 계산하기 위해 기간 H1 및 D1을 지정할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, D1 평균 가격을 사용하면 특정 금융 상품의 가격이 평균 가격보다 높거나 낮은지 여부를 추적할 수 있습니다. 가격 추세 반전이 훨씬 빠르게 나타나는 H1의 경우도 마찬가지입니다.
표시기에는 계산된 입력 매개변수가 3개뿐입니다.
input string _symbolName ="0"; // Symbol, 0 = take a symbol from the chart input ENUM_USE_SMA _useSMA =DAY_SMA; // Use moving average input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE _appliedPrice =PRICE_WEIGHTED; // Price
- 계산을 위한 기호;
- 평균 가격이 계산되는 기간
- 적용된 가격입니다.
예를 들어 EURUSD 및 USDCAD, M15.
이 표시기를 통해 일일 평균 가격의 저항/지지 수준을 볼 수도 있습니다.
