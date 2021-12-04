코드베이스섹션
Price period SMA - MetaTrader 5용 지표

ZIP 파일로 다운로드
평균 가격을 계산하기 위해 기간 H1 및 D1을 지정할 수 있습니다.

평균 가격을 계산하기 위해 기간 H1 및 D1을 지정할 수 있습니다. 예를 들어, D1 평균 가격을 사용하면 특정 금융 상품의 가격이 평균 가격보다 높거나 낮은지 여부를 추적할 수 있습니다. 가격 추세 반전이 훨씬 빠르게 나타나는 H1의 경우도 마찬가지입니다.

표시기에는 계산된 입력 매개변수가 3개뿐입니다.

input string               _symbolName    ="0";             // Symbol, 0 = take a symbol from the chart
input ENUM_USE_SMA         _useSMA        =DAY_SMA;         // Use moving average
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   _appliedPrice  =PRICE_WEIGHTED;  // Price

  1. 계산을 위한 기호;
  2. 평균 가격이 계산되는 기간
  3. 적용된 가격입니다.

M1에서 M30까지 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. M1은 가장 유익한 시간 척도입니다.

AUDUSDM1


동일한 가격 차트에서 다양한 금융 상품을 비교할 수도 있습니다.

예를 들어 EURUSD 및 USDCAD, M15.

EURUSDM15


이 표시기를 통해 일일 평균 가격의 저항/지지 수준을 볼 수도 있습니다.

NZDUSDM1

