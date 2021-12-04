The indicator calculates the average price for the specified period.

iExposure will show the opening of trading positions in tabular form in the sub-window below the main window. This allows the trader to see at a glance the positions in the market including the profit value and the amount of risk for each position. The iExposure indicator is a technical tool that is easy to use and very helpful, especially if a trader opens several trades at once with several different instruments. Traders can add the iExposure indicator to any price chart if they wish to use it. By adding the iExposure indicator, traders can also still see tabs of other trading positions for other currencies. Also note that iExposure can also monitor all trading positions, besides being able to make details by displaying one position for one window.