All Pivot Points MT4 - MetaTrader 4용 지표
게시됨:
업데이트됨:
An indicator for drawing all important Pivot Points including: "Classic", "Camarilla", "Woodie", "Floor", "Fibonacci", "Fibonacci_Retracement".
- You can choose different timeframes for pivot calculation.
- Customizable width, color and style.
- Compatible to have multiple pivots with different timeframes in one chart.
