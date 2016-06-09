코드베이스섹션
Note:

This is merely for historical analysis; therefore, it doesn't update the chart with upcoming separators.


Settings:

  • Time of the day (e.g. 23:35)
  • Number of days (e.g. 10000)
  • Color of the separators


Enjoy!

If you have any suggestions for improvements, or found any bug, please post them in the comment section below.
