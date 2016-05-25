당사 팬 페이지에 가입하십시오
그렇다면 링크 to it -
하셔서 다른 이들이 평가할 수 있도록 해보세요
Tipu Renko Live - MetaTrader 4용 지표
- 조회수:
- 64431
- 평가:
-
- 게시됨:
- 업데이트됨:
- 이 코드를 기반으로 한 로봇이나 지표가 필요하신가요? 프리랜스로 주문하세요 프리랜스로 이동
Renko charts were invented in Japan and were introduced to the Western world by Steve Nison, widely known as father of modern candlestick charting.1 Renko charts ignore time and focus solely on price changes. Renko charts plot fixed price brick up or down in 45 degrees with one brick per vertical line. As vertical/horizontal axis cannot be fixed in MQL, Renko charts are recreated on an offline chart via MQL4 program (script/indicator/expert). You may find many of these Renko converters programs by searching on internet.
Tipu Renko Live is modified version of Renko Charts that can be plotted on a normal live time frame without the use of the converter. The following additional features are added to this indicator.
- Brick on the top and at the bottom are modified, these maybe helpful in ranging markets.
- Choose plotting method, Close or High/Low.
- Choose type of plotting, Bricks, Arrows, or None.
- Introduced Signal Buffer, and Trend Buffer. These can be used for EA development.
- Enable Alerts (Mobile, On Screen, and Email).
- Its recommended to use smaller (e.g. M5) or a larger brick (e.g 100 pips) to see all the bricks.
Reference
1 Nison, S. (1994). Beyond Candlesticks: New Japanese Charting Techniques Revealed. New York: Wiley.
Simple indicator which displays High and Low 3 days ago.StochPosition
StochPosition is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 based on Stochastic Indicator, which shows the position and direction of Stochastic in M5 timeframe up to W1 timeframe.
Here I propose a simple password verification scheme which uses MT4's built-in security engine providing DES/ECB encryption and does not require code re-compilation for each new customer.Swing Point Highs and Lows
This indicator helps to determine swing point highs and swing point lows.