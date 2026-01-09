シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Wolf of Wall Street Junior
Stefan Norbert Rudolf

Wolf of Wall Street Junior

Stefan Norbert Rudolf
レビュー0件
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
0
利益トレード:
0 (0.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
0.00 EUR
最悪のトレード:
0.00 EUR
総利益:
0.00 EUR
総損失:
0.00 EUR
最大連続の勝ち:
0 (0.00 EUR)
最大連続利益:
0.00 EUR (0)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
0.00 EUR
平均利益:
0.00 EUR
平均損失:
0.00 EUR
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 EUR)
最大連続損失:
0.00 EUR (0)
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 EUR
最大の:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

配布

データがありません

  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +0.00 EUR
最悪のトレード: -0 EUR
最大連続の勝ち: 0
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +0.00 EUR
最大連続損失: -0.00 EUR

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-Live17"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

The trading system utilizes three sophisticated algorithms operating across a diverse range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success. 

The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation is my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.

Please do not view this signal as a get-rich-quick scheme. Instead, consider it a source of passive income requiring only a minimal commitment of $30 per month.


レビューなし
2026.01.09 16:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
