Stefan Norbert Rudolf

Wolf of Wall Street Junior

Stefan Norbert Rudolf
0 отзывов
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
0
Прибыльных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
0.00 EUR
Худший трейд:
0.00 EUR
Общая прибыль:
0.00 EUR
Общий убыток:
0.00 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
0.00 EUR (0)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.00
Торговая активность:
n/a
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Фактор восстановления:
0.00
Длинных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
n/a
Мат. ожидание:
0.00 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
0.00 EUR
Средний убыток:
0.00 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 EUR (0)
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 EUR
Максимальная:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Распределение

Нет данных

  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +0.00 EUR
Худший трейд: -0 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 0
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +0.00 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live17" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

The trading system utilizes three sophisticated algorithms operating across a diverse range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success. 

The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation is my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.

Please do not view this signal as a get-rich-quick scheme. Instead, consider it a source of passive income requiring only a minimal commitment of $30 per month.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.09 16:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
