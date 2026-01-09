信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Wolf of Wall Street Junior
Stefan Norbert Rudolf

Wolf of Wall Street Junior

Stefan Norbert Rudolf
0条评论
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
0
盈利交易:
0 (0.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.00 EUR
最差交易:
0.00 EUR
毛利:
0.00 EUR
毛利亏损:
0.00 EUR
最大连续赢利:
0 (0.00 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
0.00 EUR (0)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
0 (0.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
0.00 EUR
平均利润:
0.00 EUR
平均损失:
0.00 EUR
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 EUR (0)
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 EUR
最大值:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

分配

无数据

  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +0.00 EUR
最差交易: -0 EUR
最大连续赢利: 0
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +0.00 EUR
最大连续亏损: -0.00 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

The trading system utilizes three sophisticated algorithms operating across a diverse range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success. 

The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation is my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.

Please do not view this signal as a get-rich-quick scheme. Instead, consider it a source of passive income requiring only a minimal commitment of $30 per month.


没有评论
2026.01.09 16:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册