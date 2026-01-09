시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / Wolf of Wall Street Junior
Stefan Norbert Rudolf

Wolf of Wall Street Junior

Stefan Norbert Rudolf
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 2%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
8
이익 거래:
8 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
3.80 EUR
최악의 거래:
0.00 EUR
총 수익:
18.90 EUR (1 275 pips)
총 손실:
0.00 EUR
연속 최대 이익:
8 (18.90 EUR)
연속 최대 이익:
18.90 EUR (8)
샤프 비율:
1.87
거래 활동:
87.80%
최대 입금량:
1.96%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
17 시간
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
6 (75.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 (25.00%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
2.36 EUR
평균 이익:
2.36 EUR
평균 손실:
0.00 EUR
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 EUR)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 EUR (0)
월별 성장률:
2.10%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 EUR
최대한의:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
자본금별:
1.04% (9.46 EUR)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 3
AUDCAD 3
GBPUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 7
AUDCAD 13
GBPUSD 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 712
AUDCAD 342
GBPUSD 221
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +3.80 EUR
최악의 거래: -0 EUR
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +18.90 EUR
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 EUR

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live17"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.11 × 162
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.55 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.59 × 149
ICMarkets-Live14
0.59 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.02 × 1017
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.07 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.16 × 434
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.30 × 20
RoboForex-ECN
1.42 × 501
LiteForex-ECN.com
1.58 × 12
ICMarkets-Live03
1.67 × 3
TradersWay-Live
2.38 × 13
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
3.24 × 21
PlaceATrade-Real-4
3.63 × 288
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
RSGFinance-Live
7.25 × 63
GrandCapital-Server
24.00 × 4
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오

The trading system utilizes three sophisticated algorithms operating across a diverse range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success. 

The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation is my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.

Please do not view this signal as a get-rich-quick scheme. Instead, consider it a source of passive income requiring only a minimal commitment of $30 per month.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.14 09:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 08:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 08:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.12 08:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.09 16:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Wolf of Wall Street Junior
월별 30 USD
2%
0
0
USD
919
EUR
1
100%
8
100%
88%
n/a
2.36
EUR
1%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 4 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.