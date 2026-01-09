- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|3
|AUDCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|7
|AUDCAD
|13
|GBPUSD
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|712
|AUDCAD
|342
|GBPUSD
|221
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-Live17"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.08 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.11 × 162
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.24 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.55 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.59 × 149
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.59 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.02 × 1017
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.07 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.16 × 434
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.30 × 20
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.42 × 501
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|1.58 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.67 × 3
|
TradersWay-Live
|2.38 × 13
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|3.24 × 21
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|3.63 × 288
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|4.32 × 22
|
RSGFinance-Live
|7.25 × 63
|
GrandCapital-Server
|24.00 × 4
The trading system utilizes three sophisticated algorithms operating across a diverse range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success.
The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation is my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.
Please do not view this signal as a get-rich-quick scheme. Instead, consider it a source of passive income requiring only a minimal commitment of $30 per month.
