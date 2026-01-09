SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Wolf of Wall Street Junior
Stefan Norbert Rudolf

Wolf of Wall Street Junior

Stefan Norbert Rudolf
0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 EUR
Worst trade:
0.00 EUR
Gross Profit:
0.00 EUR
Gross Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 EUR (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.00 EUR
Average Profit:
0.00 EUR
Average Loss:
0.00 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribution

No data

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 EUR
Worst trade: -0 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The trading system utilizes three sophisticated algorithms operating across a diverse range of currency pairs. Each algorithm has demonstrated consistent, real-world profitability, having been rigorously tested and proven under the most challenging market conditions. These results are based on live trading performance — not merely backtested simulations — providing confidence in the system’s robustness and reliability in dynamic, real-time environments. While these algorithms may sometimes secure positions with modest gains, this conservative approach reflects my unwavering commitment to capital protection—the cornerstone of sustainable trading success. 

The system utilizes carefully calibrated grid and martingale strategies, both executed with moderate position sizing and conservative risk management protocols. These proven methodologies are implemented with enhanced safety measures to minimize exposure while maintaining trading effectiveness. Let me reiterate my fundamental philosophy: capital preservation is my primary and most critical priority above all other considerations.

Please do not view this signal as a get-rich-quick scheme. Instead, consider it a source of passive income requiring only a minimal commitment of $30 per month.


No reviews
2026.01.09 16:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.09 16:39
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.09 16:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.09 16:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
