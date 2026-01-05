- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
配布
データがありません
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Alpari-Pro.ECN3"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
データがありません
Signal Description
This signal is developed using professional technical analysis, disciplined risk management, and real trading experience in the Forex market.
The primary goal of this strategy is long-term account growth while keeping drawdown under control.
Main characteristics of the signal:
-
Strict and conservative risk management
-
Well-defined risk-to-reward ratios
-
No use of martingale, grid systems, or aggressive hedging
-
Focus on quality trades rather than high frequency
-
Designed for medium-term and risk-aware traders
This signal is ideal for traders who prefer stable and sustainable performance instead of short-term aggressive gains.
All positions are opened and closed based on clear rules, ensuring discipline and consistency in trading decisions.
Risk Notice: Trading Forex carries risk. However, with proper money management and a disciplined approach, risk can be reduced and performance can remain consistent.