Signal Description

This signal is developed using professional technical analysis, disciplined risk management, and real trading experience in the Forex market.

The primary goal of this strategy is long-term account growth while keeping drawdown under control.

Main characteristics of the signal:

Strict and conservative risk management

Well-defined risk-to-reward ratios

No use of martingale, grid systems, or aggressive hedging

Focus on quality trades rather than high frequency

Designed for medium-term and risk-aware traders

This signal is ideal for traders who prefer stable and sustainable performance instead of short-term aggressive gains.

All positions are opened and closed based on clear rules, ensuring discipline and consistency in trading decisions.

Risk Notice: Trading Forex carries risk. However, with proper money management and a disciplined approach, risk can be reduced and performance can remain consistent.