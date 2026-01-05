シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 4 / Golden Trade
Hossein Tajiki

Golden Trade

Hossein Tajiki
レビュー0件
1週間
0 / 0 USD
0%
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
0
利益トレード:
0 (0.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
0.00 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
0.00 USD
総損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続利益:
0.00 USD (0)
シャープレシオ:
0.00
取引アクティビティ:
n/a
最大入金額:
0.00%
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
0.00 USD
平均利益:
0.00 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

データがありません

  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +0.00 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 0
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +0.00 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"Alpari-Pro.ECN3"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Signal Description

This signal is developed using professional technical analysis, disciplined risk management, and real trading experience in the Forex market.
The primary goal of this strategy is long-term account growth while keeping drawdown under control.

Main characteristics of the signal:

  • Strict and conservative risk management

  • Well-defined risk-to-reward ratios

  • No use of martingale, grid systems, or aggressive hedging

  • Focus on quality trades rather than high frequency

  • Designed for medium-term and risk-aware traders

This signal is ideal for traders who prefer stable and sustainable performance instead of short-term aggressive gains.
All positions are opened and closed based on clear rules, ensuring discipline and consistency in trading decisions.

Risk Notice: Trading Forex carries risk. However, with proper money management and a disciplined approach, risk can be reduced and performance can remain consistent.


レビューなし
2026.01.05 16:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 16:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 16:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録