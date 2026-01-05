SignaleKategorien
Signal Description

This signal is developed using professional technical analysis, disciplined risk management, and real trading experience in the Forex market.
The primary goal of this strategy is long-term account growth while keeping drawdown under control.

Main characteristics of the signal:

  • Strict and conservative risk management

  • Well-defined risk-to-reward ratios

  • No use of martingale, grid systems, or aggressive hedging

  • Focus on quality trades rather than high frequency

  • Designed for medium-term and risk-aware traders

This signal is ideal for traders who prefer stable and sustainable performance instead of short-term aggressive gains.
All positions are opened and closed based on clear rules, ensuring discipline and consistency in trading decisions.

Risk Notice: Trading Forex carries risk. However, with proper money management and a disciplined approach, risk can be reduced and performance can remain consistent.


2026.01.05 16:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 16:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 16:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
