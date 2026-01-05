SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Golden Trade
Hossein Tajiki

Golden Trade

Hossein Tajiki
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
0.00 USD
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 USD (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.00 USD
Average Profit:
0.00 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

No data

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Signal Description

This signal is developed using professional technical analysis, disciplined risk management, and real trading experience in the Forex market.
The primary goal of this strategy is long-term account growth while keeping drawdown under control.

Main characteristics of the signal:

  • Strict and conservative risk management

  • Well-defined risk-to-reward ratios

  • No use of martingale, grid systems, or aggressive hedging

  • Focus on quality trades rather than high frequency

  • Designed for medium-term and risk-aware traders

This signal is ideal for traders who prefer stable and sustainable performance instead of short-term aggressive gains.
All positions are opened and closed based on clear rules, ensuring discipline and consistency in trading decisions.

Risk Notice: Trading Forex carries risk. However, with proper money management and a disciplined approach, risk can be reduced and performance can remain consistent.


No reviews
2026.01.05 16:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 16:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 16:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register