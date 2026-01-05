- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
No data
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-Pro.ECN3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Signal Description
This signal is developed using professional technical analysis, disciplined risk management, and real trading experience in the Forex market.
The primary goal of this strategy is long-term account growth while keeping drawdown under control.
Main characteristics of the signal:
-
Strict and conservative risk management
-
Well-defined risk-to-reward ratios
-
No use of martingale, grid systems, or aggressive hedging
-
Focus on quality trades rather than high frequency
-
Designed for medium-term and risk-aware traders
This signal is ideal for traders who prefer stable and sustainable performance instead of short-term aggressive gains.
All positions are opened and closed based on clear rules, ensuring discipline and consistency in trading decisions.
Risk Notice: Trading Forex carries risk. However, with proper money management and a disciplined approach, risk can be reduced and performance can remain consistent.