基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Alpari-Pro.ECN3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
Signal Description
This signal is developed using professional technical analysis, disciplined risk management, and real trading experience in the Forex market.
The primary goal of this strategy is long-term account growth while keeping drawdown under control.
Main characteristics of the signal:
-
Strict and conservative risk management
-
Well-defined risk-to-reward ratios
-
No use of martingale, grid systems, or aggressive hedging
-
Focus on quality trades rather than high frequency
-
Designed for medium-term and risk-aware traders
This signal is ideal for traders who prefer stable and sustainable performance instead of short-term aggressive gains.
All positions are opened and closed based on clear rules, ensuring discipline and consistency in trading decisions.
Risk Notice: Trading Forex carries risk. However, with proper money management and a disciplined approach, risk can be reduced and performance can remain consistent.