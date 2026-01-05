信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Golden Trade
Hossein Tajiki

Golden Trade

Hossein Tajiki
0条评论
1
0 / 0 USD
0%
Alpari-Pro.ECN3
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
0
盈利交易:
0 (0.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
0.00 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
0.00 USD
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续盈利:
0.00 USD (0)
夏普比率:
0.00
交易活动:
n/a
最大入金加载:
0.00%
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
0 (0.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
0.00 USD
平均利润:
0.00 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

无数据

  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +0.00 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 0
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +0.00 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Alpari-Pro.ECN3 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Signal Description

This signal is developed using professional technical analysis, disciplined risk management, and real trading experience in the Forex market.
The primary goal of this strategy is long-term account growth while keeping drawdown under control.

Main characteristics of the signal:

  • Strict and conservative risk management

  • Well-defined risk-to-reward ratios

  • No use of martingale, grid systems, or aggressive hedging

  • Focus on quality trades rather than high frequency

  • Designed for medium-term and risk-aware traders

This signal is ideal for traders who prefer stable and sustainable performance instead of short-term aggressive gains.
All positions are opened and closed based on clear rules, ensuring discipline and consistency in trading decisions.

Risk Notice: Trading Forex carries risk. However, with proper money management and a disciplined approach, risk can be reduced and performance can remain consistent.


没有评论
2026.01.05 16:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 16:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.05 16:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
