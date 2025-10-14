シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp XAUUSD Provits
Riski Melania

FastScalp XAUUSD Provits

Riski Melania
レビュー0件
11週間
0 / 0 USD
成長(開始日): 2025 -34%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
220
利益トレード:
123 (55.90%)
損失トレード:
97 (44.09%)
ベストトレード:
1 101.60 USD
最悪のトレード:
-545.48 USD
総利益:
19 059.46 USD (197 884 pips)
総損失:
-19 634.35 USD (189 955 pips)
最大連続の勝ち:
6 (1 619.27 USD)
最大連続利益:
1 913.99 USD (5)
シャープレシオ:
0.04
取引アクティビティ:
50.56%
最大入金額:
71.95%
最近のトレード:
2 日前
1週間当たりの取引:
20
平均保有時間:
3 時間
リカバリーファクター:
-0.12
長いトレード:
122 (55.45%)
短いトレード:
98 (44.55%)
プロフィットファクター:
0.97
期待されたペイオフ:
-2.61 USD
平均利益:
154.95 USD
平均損失:
-202.42 USD
最大連続の負け:
7 (-1 496.05 USD)
最大連続損失:
-2 612.86 USD (6)
月間成長:
-21.69%
アルゴリズム取引:
96%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
1 247.04 USD
最大の:
4 722.69 USD (83.95%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
72.75% (4 282.43 USD)
エクイティによる:
31.47% (18.39 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD 220
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD -575
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD 7.9K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1 101.60 USD
最悪のトレード: -545 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 5
最大連続の負け: 6
最大連続利益: +1 619.27 USD
最大連続損失: -1 496.05 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"VantageInternational-Live 13"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."


レビューなし
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.33% of days out of 75 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 08:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 20:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 14:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 10:48
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 11:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 15:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 13:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 13:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録