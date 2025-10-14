- 成长
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|210
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-604
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.2K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 13 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.
📢 Customer Recommendations
- We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing.
- Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000.
- Trade only in the XAUUSD market.
- Dynamic scaling based on account growth.
- Market-adaptive and updated strategy.
- Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders.
- Recommended leverage: 1:500.
- Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size.
- Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution.
- Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model.
🔐 Risk Management & Security.
- This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
- Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.
⚠️ DISCLAIMER :
"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."
