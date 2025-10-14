信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp XAUUSD Provits
Riski Melania

FastScalp XAUUSD Provits

Riski Melania
0条评论
11
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 35 USD per 
增长自 2025 -31%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
210
盈利交易:
117 (55.71%)
亏损交易:
93 (44.29%)
最好交易:
1 101.60 USD
最差交易:
-545.48 USD
毛利:
18 999.34 USD (195 659 pips)
毛利亏损:
-19 603.82 USD (187 498 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (1 619.27 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 913.99 USD (5)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
50.56%
最大入金加载:
4.42%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
11
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
-0.13
长期交易:
112 (53.33%)
短期交易:
98 (46.67%)
利润因子:
0.97
预期回报:
-2.88 USD
平均利润:
162.39 USD
平均损失:
-210.79 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-1 496.05 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 612.86 USD (6)
每月增长:
-28.30%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 247.04 USD
最大值:
4 722.69 USD (83.95%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
72.75% (4 282.43 USD)
净值:
8.46% (96.15 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 210
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -604
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 8.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 101.60 USD
最差交易: -545 USD
最大连续赢利: 5
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +1 619.27 USD
最大连续亏损: -1 496.05 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 13 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."


没有评论
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 08:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 20:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 14:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 10:48
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 11:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 15:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 13:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 13:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.17 14:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
复制

