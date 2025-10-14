SinaisSeções
Riski Melania

FastScalp XAUUSD Provits

Riski Melania
crescimento desde 2025 -34%
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
220
Negociações com lucro:
123 (55.90%)
Negociações com perda:
97 (44.09%)
Melhor negociação:
1 101.60 USD
Pior negociação:
-545.48 USD
Lucro bruto:
19 059.46 USD (197 884 pips)
Perda bruta:
-19 634.35 USD (189 955 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
6 (1 619.27 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 913.99 USD (5)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.04
Atividade de negociação:
50.56%
Depósito máximo carregado:
71.95%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
3 horas
Fator de recuperação:
-0.12
Negociações longas:
122 (55.45%)
Negociações curtas:
98 (44.55%)
Fator de lucro:
0.97
Valor esperado:
-2.61 USD
Lucro médio:
154.95 USD
Perda média:
-202.42 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
7 (-1 496.05 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 612.86 USD (6)
Crescimento mensal:
-21.69%
Algotrading:
96%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 247.04 USD
Máximo:
4 722.69 USD (83.95%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
72.75% (4 282.43 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
31.47% (18.39 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 220
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD -575
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 7.9K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +1 101.60 USD
Pior negociação: -545 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 6
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +1 619.27 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -1 496.05 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "VantageInternational-Live 13" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."


