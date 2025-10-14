СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / FastScalp XAUUSD Provits
Riski Melania

FastScalp XAUUSD Provits

Riski Melania
0 отзывов
11 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 35 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -31%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
209
Прибыльных трейдов:
117 (55.98%)
Убыточных трейдов:
92 (44.02%)
Лучший трейд:
1 101.60 USD
Худший трейд:
-545.48 USD
Общая прибыль:
18 999.34 USD (195 659 pips)
Общий убыток:
-19 603.26 USD (187 484 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (1 619.27 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 913.99 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
48.73%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.42%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
15
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.13
Длинных трейдов:
111 (53.11%)
Коротких трейдов:
98 (46.89%)
Профит фактор:
0.97
Мат. ожидание:
-2.89 USD
Средняя прибыль:
162.39 USD
Средний убыток:
-213.08 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-1 496.05 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2 612.86 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
-32.49%
Алготрейдинг:
99%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 247.04 USD
Максимальная:
4 722.69 USD (83.95%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
72.75% (4 282.43 USD)
По эквити:
8.46% (96.15 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 209
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -604
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 8.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1 101.60 USD
Худший трейд: -545 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 619.27 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 496.05 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 13" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."


Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 08:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 20:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 14:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 10:48
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 11:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 15:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 13:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 13:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.17 14:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
