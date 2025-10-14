SeñalesSecciones
Riski Melania

FastScalp XAUUSD Provits

Riski Melania
0 comentarios
11 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 -34%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
220
Transacciones Rentables:
123 (55.90%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
97 (44.09%)
Mejor transacción:
1 101.60 USD
Peor transacción:
-545.48 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
19 059.46 USD (197 884 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-19 634.35 USD (189 955 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
6 (1 619.27 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
1 913.99 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
50.56%
Carga máxima del depósito:
71.95%
Último trade:
7 horas
Trades a la semana:
20
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.12
Transacciones Largas:
122 (55.45%)
Transacciones Cortas:
98 (44.55%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.97
Beneficio Esperado:
-2.61 USD
Beneficio medio:
154.95 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-202.42 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
7 (-1 496.05 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-2 612.86 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-21.69%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 247.04 USD
Máxima:
4 722.69 USD (83.95%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
72.75% (4 282.43 USD)
De fondos:
31.47% (18.39 USD)

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 220
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD -575
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 7.9K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
Mejor transacción: +1 101.60 USD
Peor transacción: -545 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +1 619.27 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -1 496.05 USD

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."


