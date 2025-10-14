SignalsSections
Riski Melania

FastScalp XAUUSD Provits

Riski Melania
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 -37%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
206
Profit Trades:
114 (55.33%)
Loss Trades:
92 (44.66%)
Best trade:
1 101.60 USD
Worst trade:
-545.48 USD
Gross Profit:
18 904.54 USD (193 290 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 603.26 USD (187 484 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (1 619.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 913.99 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
48.73%
Max deposit load:
4.42%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.15
Long Trades:
111 (53.88%)
Short Trades:
95 (46.12%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-3.39 USD
Average Profit:
165.83 USD
Average Loss:
-213.08 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-1 496.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 612.86 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-44.22%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 247.04 USD
Maximal:
4 722.69 USD (83.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
72.75% (4 282.43 USD)
By Equity:
8.46% (96.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 206
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -699
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 101.60 USD
Worst trade: -545 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 619.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 496.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."


2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 08:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 20:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 14:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 10:48
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 11:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 15:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 13:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 13:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.17 15:41
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.17 14:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
