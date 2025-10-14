SignaleKategorien
Riski Melania

FastScalp XAUUSD Provits

Riski Melania
0 Bewertungen
11 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Wachstum seit 2025 -34%
VantageInternational-Live 13
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
220
Gewinntrades:
123 (55.90%)
Verlusttrades:
97 (44.09%)
Bester Trade:
1 101.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-545.48 USD
Bruttoprofit:
19 059.46 USD (197 884 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-19 634.35 USD (189 955 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
6 (1 619.27 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 913.99 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading-Aktivität:
50.56%
Max deposit load:
71.95%
Letzter Trade:
3 Tage
Trades pro Woche:
20
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
3 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
-0.12
Long-Positionen:
122 (55.45%)
Short-Positionen:
98 (44.55%)
Profit-Faktor:
0.97
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
-2.61 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
154.95 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-202.42 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
7 (-1 496.05 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-2 612.86 USD (6)
Wachstum pro Monat :
-21.69%
Algo-Trading:
96%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 247.04 USD
Maximaler:
4 722.69 USD (83.95%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
72.75% (4 282.43 USD)
Kapital:
31.47% (18.39 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 220
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -575
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 7.9K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1 101.60 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -545 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 5
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 6
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +1 619.27 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -1 496.05 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "VantageInternational-Live 13" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Developed by a team of experts experienced in XAUUSD trading, we named the strategy "FastScalp Gold" and it can be used to trade the gold market. This system not only provides easy access to the XAUUSD market but also utilizes sophisticated risk management strategies to maintain stable profits with low drawdowns. With a variety of advanced automatic Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop features, it is an excellent choice for beginner traders and anyone looking to maximize their profit potential in gold trading.

📢 Customer Recommendations

  1. We recommend prioritizing your risk tolerance before choosing. 
  2. Our recommended ideal capital for trading XAUUSD is $1,000. 
  3. Trade only in the XAUUSD market. 
  4. Dynamic scaling based on account growth. 
  5. Market-adaptive and updated strategy. 
  6. Ideal implementation of Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop orders. 
  7. Recommended leverage: 1:500. 
  8. Use MQL5's built-in risk-proportional lot size. 
  9. Ideally, choose a broker with fast and reliable execution. 
  10. Patience is key – this is a long-term growth model. 

🔐 Risk Management & Security.

  1. This signal includes a progressive lot size strategy.
  2. Lot size only increases as capital increases, maintaining a healthy balance.

⚠️ DISCLAIMER :

"Please remember that trading XAUUSD involves high risk. Gold prices are highly influenced by geopolitical conditions, the global economy, and exchange rate fluctuations. Ensure you fully understand the risks involved before making any investment decisions, and always use sound risk management."


Keine Bewertungen
2025.12.26 18:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.26 16:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.33% of days out of 75 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.25 17:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 15:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 08:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 20:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 14:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.28 16:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 10:48
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 16 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.23 11:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.22 08:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 15:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 15:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 14:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.21 13:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.10.21 13:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
