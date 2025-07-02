通貨 / ZVRA
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ZVRA: Zevra Therapeutics Inc
7.94 USD 0.61 (8.32%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ZVRAの今日の為替レートは、8.32%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.35の安値と8.01の高値で取引されました。
Zevra Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZVRA News
- Zevra Therapeutics at Cantor Conference: Rare Disease Strategy Unveiled
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Performance Food Group Earnings Top Views - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- Zevra Therapeutics at Canaccord Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Zevra Reported Its First-Ever Quarterly Profit. Why Shares Of The Top 6% Stock Crashed.
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Zevra Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $18 at Citizens JMP
- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Zevra Therapeutics falls as significant earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Zevra Therapeutics earnings missed by $2.25, revenue topped estimates
- 3 Biotech Stocks Likely to Outpace Q2 Earnings Estimates
- What Makes Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Does Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Have the Potential to Rally 117.11% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Zevra Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Aldeyra Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) is a Great Choice
- 5 Small Drug Stocks to Buy Amid Trump's New Tariff Threats
- Wall Street Analysts Predict an 86.55% Upside in Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA): Here's What You Should Know
- Here's Why 'Trend' Investors Would Love Betting on Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA)
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Zevra Therapeutics stock price target to $29 on NPC drug progress
- Tesla, Circle Internet Surge Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- This Block Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA)
1日のレンジ
7.35 8.01
1年のレンジ
6.19 13.16
- 以前の終値
- 7.33
- 始値
- 7.37
- 買値
- 7.94
- 買値
- 8.24
- 安値
- 7.35
- 高値
- 8.01
- 出来高
- 4.976 K
- 1日の変化
- 8.32%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -11.97%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.47%
- 1年の変化
- 14.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K