ZVRA: Zevra Therapeutics Inc
7.26 USD 0.03 (0.41%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZVRA exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.16 and at a high of 7.73.
Follow Zevra Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZVRA News
- Zevra Therapeutics at Cantor Conference: Rare Disease Strategy Unveiled
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Performance Food Group Earnings Top Views - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- Zevra Therapeutics at Canaccord Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Zevra Reported Its First-Ever Quarterly Profit. Why Shares Of The Top 6% Stock Crashed.
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Zevra Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $18 at Citizens JMP
- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Zevra Therapeutics falls as significant earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Zevra Therapeutics earnings missed by $2.25, revenue topped estimates
- 3 Biotech Stocks Likely to Outpace Q2 Earnings Estimates
- What Makes Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Does Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Have the Potential to Rally 117.11% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Zevra Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Aldeyra Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) is a Great Choice
- 5 Small Drug Stocks to Buy Amid Trump's New Tariff Threats
- Wall Street Analysts Predict an 86.55% Upside in Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA): Here's What You Should Know
- Here's Why 'Trend' Investors Would Love Betting on Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA)
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Zevra Therapeutics stock price target to $29 on NPC drug progress
- Tesla, Circle Internet Surge Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- This Block Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA)
Daily Range
7.16 7.73
Year Range
6.19 13.16
- Previous Close
- 7.23
- Open
- 7.57
- Bid
- 7.26
- Ask
- 7.56
- Low
- 7.16
- High
- 7.73
- Volume
- 4.480 K
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- -19.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.47%
- Year Change
- 4.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%