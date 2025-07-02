Valute / ZVRA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ZVRA: Zevra Therapeutics Inc
7.67 USD 0.27 (3.40%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZVRA ha avuto una variazione del -3.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.60 e ad un massimo di 8.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Zevra Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZVRA News
- Zevra Therapeutics at Cantor Conference: Rare Disease Strategy Unveiled
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Crude Oil Down 1%; Performance Food Group Earnings Top Views - ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:ACDC), Bolt Projects Holdings (NASDAQ:BSLK)
- Zevra Therapeutics at Canaccord Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Zevra Reported Its First-Ever Quarterly Profit. Why Shares Of The Top 6% Stock Crashed.
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Zevra Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $18 at Citizens JMP
- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Zevra Therapeutics falls as significant earnings miss overshadows revenue beat
- Zevra Therapeutics earnings missed by $2.25, revenue topped estimates
- 3 Biotech Stocks Likely to Outpace Q2 Earnings Estimates
- What Makes Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
- Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Does Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) Have the Potential to Rally 117.11% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Zevra Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma, Aldeyra Therapeutics and Larimar Therapeutics
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) is a Great Choice
- 5 Small Drug Stocks to Buy Amid Trump's New Tariff Threats
- Wall Street Analysts Predict an 86.55% Upside in Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA): Here's What You Should Know
- Here's Why 'Trend' Investors Would Love Betting on Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA)
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Zevra Therapeutics stock price target to $29 on NPC drug progress
- Tesla, Circle Internet Surge Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- This Block Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA)
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.60 8.00
Intervallo Annuale
6.19 13.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.94
- Apertura
- 7.91
- Bid
- 7.67
- Ask
- 7.97
- Minimo
- 7.60
- Massimo
- 8.00
- Volume
- 4.382 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- -14.97%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.36%
21 settembre, domenica