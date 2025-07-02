QuotazioniSezioni
ZVRA: Zevra Therapeutics Inc

7.67 USD 0.27 (3.40%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ZVRA ha avuto una variazione del -3.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.60 e ad un massimo di 8.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Zevra Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.60 8.00
Intervallo Annuale
6.19 13.16
Chiusura Precedente
7.94
Apertura
7.91
Bid
7.67
Ask
7.97
Minimo
7.60
Massimo
8.00
Volume
4.382 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.40%
Variazione Mensile
-14.97%
Variazione Semestrale
0.92%
Variazione Annuale
10.36%
21 settembre, domenica