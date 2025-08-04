クォートセクション
通貨 / YUMC
YUMC: Yum China Holdings Inc

43.83 USD 0.87 (1.95%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

YUMCの今日の為替レートは、-1.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり43.19の安値と44.06の高値で取引されました。

Yum China Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
43.19 44.06
1年のレンジ
41.00 53.99
以前の終値
44.70
始値
44.06
買値
43.83
買値
44.13
安値
43.19
高値
44.06
出来高
4.729 K
1日の変化
-1.95%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.15%
6ヶ月の変化
-16.31%
1年の変化
-2.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K