通貨 / YUMC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
YUMC: Yum China Holdings Inc
43.83 USD 0.87 (1.95%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
YUMCの今日の為替レートは、-1.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり43.19の安値と44.06の高値で取引されました。
Yum China Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
YUMC News
- As China Stock Market Rallies, These ETFs Are Roaring. But Watch This Risk.
- Oracle and Tesla Lead Tuesday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Yum China Holdings Stock Is Gradually Reaching An Inflection Point (NYSE:YUMC)
- Why Is Red Robin (RRGB) Up 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why Yum China Holdings (YUMC) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Yum China issues interim report for first half of 2025
- BROS Up 23% in a Month, Valuation Stretched: How to Play the Stock?
- These stocks are benefiting from China anti-involution tailwinds: Morgan Stanley
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Yum China: Solid Q2 Earnings Reinforce This Wide Moat Franchise (NYSE:YUMC)
- Earnings call transcript: Yum China Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock dips
- Bridgewater Retreats From China, Shifts Billions Into US Mega-Cap Tech - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)
- Lazard Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio Q2 2025 Commentary
- Why Yum China Holdings (YUMC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Yum China (YUMC) Q2 Profit Jumps 14%
- YUM! Brands Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Down
- Yum China Posts Record Q2 Margins, Alibaba Veteran Joins Board - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC)
- Yum China (YUMC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Netflix and Badger Meter have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Yum China Holdings (YUMC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Yum China shares rise over 2% as operating profit surges 14% in second quarter
- Yum China Holdings earnings beat by $0.01, revenue was in line with estimates
- McDonald's Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for Results?
1日のレンジ
43.19 44.06
1年のレンジ
41.00 53.99
- 以前の終値
- 44.70
- 始値
- 44.06
- 買値
- 43.83
- 買値
- 44.13
- 安値
- 43.19
- 高値
- 44.06
- 出来高
- 4.729 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -16.31%
- 1年の変化
- -2.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K