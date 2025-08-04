货币 / YUMC
YUMC: Yum China Holdings Inc
44.54 USD 0.97 (2.23%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日YUMC汇率已更改2.23%。当日，交易品种以低点44.54和高点45.44进行交易。
关注Yum China Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
YUMC新闻
日范围
44.54 45.44
年范围
41.00 53.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 43.57
- 开盘价
- 44.77
- 卖价
- 44.54
- 买价
- 44.84
- 最低价
- 44.54
- 最高价
- 45.44
- 交易量
- 4.023 K
- 日变化
- 2.23%
- 月变化
- 0.45%
- 6个月变化
- -14.95%
- 年变化
- -1.02%
