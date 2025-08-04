Currencies / YUMC
YUMC: Yum China Holdings Inc
44.79 USD 1.22 (2.80%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
YUMC exchange rate has changed by 2.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.67 and at a high of 45.44.
Follow Yum China Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
YUMC News
Daily Range
44.67 45.44
Year Range
41.00 53.99
- Previous Close
- 43.57
- Open
- 44.77
- Bid
- 44.79
- Ask
- 45.09
- Low
- 44.67
- High
- 45.44
- Volume
- 2.477 K
- Daily Change
- 2.80%
- Month Change
- 1.01%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.47%
- Year Change
- -0.47%
