通貨 / YRD
YRD: Yiren Digital Ltd American Depositary Shares, each representing
6.03 USD 0.06 (1.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
YRDの今日の為替レートは、1.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.96の安値と6.03の高値で取引されました。
Yiren Digital Ltd American Depositary Shares, each representingダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
5.96 6.03
1年のレンジ
4.41 9.20
- 以前の終値
- 5.97
- 始値
- 5.97
- 買値
- 6.03
- 買値
- 6.33
- 安値
- 5.96
- 高値
- 6.03
- 出来高
- 97
- 1日の変化
- 1.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.90%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -13.24%
- 1年の変化
- 3.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K