通貨 / YRD
YRD: Yiren Digital Ltd American Depositary Shares, each representing

6.03 USD 0.06 (1.01%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

YRDの今日の為替レートは、1.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.96の安値と6.03の高値で取引されました。

Yiren Digital Ltd American Depositary Shares, each representingダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
5.96 6.03
1年のレンジ
4.41 9.20
以前の終値
5.97
始値
5.97
買値
6.03
買値
6.33
安値
5.96
高値
6.03
出来高
97
1日の変化
1.01%
1ヶ月の変化
2.90%
6ヶ月の変化
-13.24%
1年の変化
3.61%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K