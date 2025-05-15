통화 / YRD
YRD: Yiren Digital Ltd American Depositary Shares, each representing
6.00 USD 0.03 (0.50%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
YRD 환율이 오늘 -0.50%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.95이고 고가는 6.07이었습니다.
Yiren Digital Ltd American Depositary Shares, each representing 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
5.95 6.07
년간 변동
4.41 9.20
- 이전 종가
- 6.03
- 시가
- 6.04
- Bid
- 6.00
- Ask
- 6.30
- 저가
- 5.95
- 고가
- 6.07
- 볼륨
- 83
- 일일 변동
- -0.50%
- 월 변동
- 2.39%
- 6개월 변동
- -13.67%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.09%
20 9월, 토요일