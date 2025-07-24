通貨 / WY
WY: Weyerhaeuser Company
24.53 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WYの今日の為替レートは、0.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.47の安値と24.83の高値で取引されました。
Weyerhaeuser Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WY News
1日のレンジ
24.47 24.83
1年のレンジ
24.10 33.96
- 以前の終値
- 24.50
- 始値
- 24.66
- 買値
- 24.53
- 買値
- 24.83
- 安値
- 24.47
- 高値
- 24.83
- 出来高
- 5.069 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.88%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -16.19%
- 1年の変化
- -27.55%
