WY: Weyerhaeuser Company
25.01 USD 0.16 (0.64%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WY exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.79 and at a high of 25.15.
Follow Weyerhaeuser Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WY News
Daily Range
24.79 25.15
Year Range
24.10 33.96
- Previous Close
- 24.85
- Open
- 24.80
- Bid
- 25.01
- Ask
- 25.31
- Low
- 24.79
- High
- 25.15
- Volume
- 2.937 K
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- -2.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.55%
- Year Change
- -26.14%
