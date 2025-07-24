Valute / WY
WY: Weyerhaeuser Company
24.11 USD 0.42 (1.71%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WY ha avuto una variazione del -1.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.97 e ad un massimo di 24.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Weyerhaeuser Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.97 24.49
Intervallo Annuale
23.97 33.96
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.53
- Apertura
- 24.48
- Bid
- 24.11
- Ask
- 24.41
- Minimo
- 23.97
- Massimo
- 24.49
- Volume
- 5.316 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -17.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -28.80%
20 settembre, sabato