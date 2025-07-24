QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / WY
WY: Weyerhaeuser Company

24.11 USD 0.42 (1.71%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WY ha avuto una variazione del -1.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.97 e ad un massimo di 24.49.

Segui le dinamiche di Weyerhaeuser Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.97 24.49
Intervallo Annuale
23.97 33.96
Chiusura Precedente
24.53
Apertura
24.48
Bid
24.11
Ask
24.41
Minimo
23.97
Massimo
24.49
Volume
5.316 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.71%
Variazione Mensile
-5.53%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.63%
Variazione Annuale
-28.80%
20 settembre, sabato