通貨 / WWW
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
WWW: Wolverine World Wide Inc
30.40 USD 0.27 (0.88%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WWWの今日の為替レートは、-0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.40の安値と31.04の高値で取引されました。
Wolverine World Wide Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WWW News
- Can WWW Sustain Its Broad-Based Margin Expansion Into 2025 & Beyond?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights NIKE, Adidas, Skechers U.S.A, Birkenstock and Wolverine World Wide
- 5 Shoes & Retail Apparel Stocks Positioned for Growth Amid Athleisure Boom
- This Top Consumer Discretionary Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar
- Nike’s turnaround is starting to work as pressure from rivals eases, analyst says
- What's Going On With Wolverine World Wide Stock Wednesday? - Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)
- Wolverine World Wide stock hits 52-week high at 32.6 USD
- Caleres Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Decline 3.6% Y/Y
- Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Is Up 3.97% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Abercrombie Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Hollister Brand Up 19%
- NIKE's Premium P/E & Fresh Rally: Time to Accumulate or Stay Cautious?
- Wolverine World Wide stock price target raised to $36 by Stifel on Saucony growth
- Amer Sports, IBD Stock Of The Day, Scales New Buy Point With Hot Footwear, Apparel
- Baird upgrades Canada Goose, VF and Rocky Brands on improving outlook
- How to Find Strong Buy Consumer Discretionary Stocks Using the Zacks Rank
- Will HOKA & UGG's Global Surge Propel DECK's Sales Mix Toward 50%?
- Wolverine World Wide stock hits 52-week high at 29.04 USD
- Nike Stock: The Odds Are Stacked Against Shareholders (NYSE:NKE)
- Estee Lauder Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down 12% Y/Y
- Dillard's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comparable Store Sales Rise 1%
- Can Wolverine World Wide Sustain Its Brand-Led Momentum Through 2025?
- Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Is Up 23.83% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Tapestry Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Gross Margin Grows Y/Y
1日のレンジ
30.40 31.04
1年のレンジ
9.58 32.80
- 以前の終値
- 30.67
- 始値
- 30.85
- 買値
- 30.40
- 買値
- 30.70
- 安値
- 30.40
- 高値
- 31.04
- 出来高
- 3.234 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.15%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 118.55%
- 1年の変化
- 76.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K