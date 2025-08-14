クォートセクション
WWW: Wolverine World Wide Inc

30.40 USD 0.27 (0.88%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WWWの今日の為替レートは、-0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり30.40の安値と31.04の高値で取引されました。

Wolverine World Wide Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
30.40 31.04
1年のレンジ
9.58 32.80
以前の終値
30.67
始値
30.85
買値
30.40
買値
30.70
安値
30.40
高値
31.04
出来高
3.234 K
1日の変化
-0.88%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.15%
6ヶ月の変化
118.55%
1年の変化
76.85%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K