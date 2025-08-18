Valute / WWW
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WWW: Wolverine World Wide Inc
30.07 USD 0.33 (1.09%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WWW ha avuto una variazione del -1.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.52 e ad un massimo di 30.45.
Segui le dinamiche di Wolverine World Wide Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WWW News
- DICK'S Sporting Goods' 5% Comp Growth: What's Fueling It?
- NIKE Stock Rebounds From Slump: What Drives the 20% Rally in 3 Months?
- Can WWW Sustain Its Broad-Based Margin Expansion Into 2025 & Beyond?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights NIKE, Adidas, Skechers U.S.A, Birkenstock and Wolverine World Wide
- 5 Shoes & Retail Apparel Stocks Positioned for Growth Amid Athleisure Boom
- This Top Consumer Discretionary Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar
- Nike’s turnaround is starting to work as pressure from rivals eases, analyst says
- What's Going On With Wolverine World Wide Stock Wednesday? - Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)
- Wolverine World Wide stock hits 52-week high at 32.6 USD
- Caleres Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Decline 3.6% Y/Y
- Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Is Up 3.97% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Abercrombie Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Hollister Brand Up 19%
- NIKE's Premium P/E & Fresh Rally: Time to Accumulate or Stay Cautious?
- Wolverine World Wide stock price target raised to $36 by Stifel on Saucony growth
- Amer Sports, IBD Stock Of The Day, Scales New Buy Point With Hot Footwear, Apparel
- Baird upgrades Canada Goose, VF and Rocky Brands on improving outlook
- How to Find Strong Buy Consumer Discretionary Stocks Using the Zacks Rank
- Will HOKA & UGG's Global Surge Propel DECK's Sales Mix Toward 50%?
- Wolverine World Wide stock hits 52-week high at 29.04 USD
- Nike Stock: The Odds Are Stacked Against Shareholders (NYSE:NKE)
- Estee Lauder Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down 12% Y/Y
- Dillard's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comparable Store Sales Rise 1%
- Can Wolverine World Wide Sustain Its Brand-Led Momentum Through 2025?
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.52 30.45
Intervallo Annuale
9.58 32.80
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.40
- Apertura
- 30.30
- Bid
- 30.07
- Ask
- 30.37
- Minimo
- 29.52
- Massimo
- 30.45
- Volume
- 4.139 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 116.18%
- Variazione Annuale
- 74.93%
20 settembre, sabato