통화 / WWW
WWW: Wolverine World Wide Inc
30.07 USD 0.33 (1.09%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WWW 환율이 오늘 -1.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.52이고 고가는 30.45이었습니다.
Wolverine World Wide Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
29.52 30.45
년간 변동
9.58 32.80
- 이전 종가
- 30.40
- 시가
- 30.30
- Bid
- 30.07
- Ask
- 30.37
- 저가
- 29.52
- 고가
- 30.45
- 볼륨
- 4.139 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.09%
- 월 변동
- -4.21%
- 6개월 변동
- 116.18%
- 년간 변동율
- 74.93%
20 9월, 토요일