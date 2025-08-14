货币 / WWW
WWW: Wolverine World Wide Inc
30.51 USD 0.12 (0.39%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WWW汇率已更改0.39%。当日，交易品种以低点30.26和高点30.76进行交易。
关注Wolverine World Wide Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
WWW新闻
- Can WWW Sustain Its Broad-Based Margin Expansion Into 2025 & Beyond?
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights NIKE, Adidas, Skechers U.S.A, Birkenstock and Wolverine World Wide
- 5 Shoes & Retail Apparel Stocks Positioned for Growth Amid Athleisure Boom
- This Top Consumer Discretionary Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar
- Nike’s turnaround is starting to work as pressure from rivals eases, analyst says
- What's Going On With Wolverine World Wide Stock Wednesday? - Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)
- Wolverine World Wide stock hits 52-week high at 32.6 USD
- Caleres Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Decline 3.6% Y/Y
- Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Is Up 3.97% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Ulta Beauty Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, FY25 Outlook Raised
- Abercrombie Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Hollister Brand Up 19%
- NIKE's Premium P/E & Fresh Rally: Time to Accumulate or Stay Cautious?
- Wolverine World Wide stock price target raised to $36 by Stifel on Saucony growth
- Amer Sports, IBD Stock Of The Day, Scales New Buy Point With Hot Footwear, Apparel
- Baird upgrades Canada Goose, VF and Rocky Brands on improving outlook
- How to Find Strong Buy Consumer Discretionary Stocks Using the Zacks Rank
- Will HOKA & UGG's Global Surge Propel DECK's Sales Mix Toward 50%?
- Wolverine World Wide stock hits 52-week high at 29.04 USD
- Nike Stock: The Odds Are Stacked Against Shareholders (NYSE:NKE)
- Estee Lauder Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Down 12% Y/Y
- Dillard's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Comparable Store Sales Rise 1%
- Can Wolverine World Wide Sustain Its Brand-Led Momentum Through 2025?
- Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Is Up 23.83% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Tapestry Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Gross Margin Grows Y/Y
日范围
30.26 30.76
年范围
9.58 32.80
- 前一天收盘价
- 30.39
- 开盘价
- 30.43
- 卖价
- 30.51
- 买价
- 30.81
- 最低价
- 30.26
- 最高价
- 30.76
- 交易量
- 804
- 日变化
- 0.39%
- 月变化
- -2.80%
- 6个月变化
- 119.34%
- 年变化
- 77.49%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值