通貨 / WSFS
WSFS: WSFS Financial Corporation

55.99 USD 1.31 (2.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WSFSの今日の為替レートは、2.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり54.54の安値と56.05の高値で取引されました。

WSFS Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
54.54 56.05
1年のレンジ
42.44 62.75
以前の終値
54.68
始値
54.93
買値
55.99
買値
56.29
安値
54.54
高値
56.05
出来高
623
1日の変化
2.40%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.00%
6ヶ月の変化
7.84%
1年の変化
9.59%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K