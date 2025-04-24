Divisas / WSFS
WSFS: WSFS Financial Corporation
54.68 USD 0.35 (0.64%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WSFS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 54.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 55.92.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas WSFS Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
54.30 55.92
Rango anual
42.44 62.75
- Cierres anteriores
- 54.33
- Open
- 54.66
- Bid
- 54.68
- Ask
- 54.98
- Low
- 54.30
- High
- 55.92
- Volumen
- 799
- Cambio diario
- 0.64%
- Cambio mensual
- -5.27%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 5.32%
- Cambio anual
- 7.03%
