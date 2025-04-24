CotizacionesSecciones
WSFS
WSFS: WSFS Financial Corporation

54.68 USD 0.35 (0.64%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de WSFS de hoy ha cambiado un 0.64%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 54.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 55.92.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas WSFS Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
54.30 55.92
Rango anual
42.44 62.75
Cierres anteriores
54.33
Open
54.66
Bid
54.68
Ask
54.98
Low
54.30
High
55.92
Volumen
799
Cambio diario
0.64%
Cambio mensual
-5.27%
Cambio a 6 meses
5.32%
Cambio anual
7.03%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B